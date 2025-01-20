(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By & Product, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. tissue diagnostics market size is estimated to reach USD 4.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030. Pivotal factors supplementing the market growth include continuous rise in the cases of cancer, growth in organ transplantation & donation, and increased acceptance toward personalized medicine & companion diagnostics in the U.S. Increase in the number of research activities targeted toward the development of novel tissue diagnostics solutions is also expected to drive the market.



The field of anatomic pathology has witnessed a paradigm shift, which can be attributed to the exponential growth in cancer incidence in the U.S., thereby expanding the clinical pathology industry. Also, steady convergence of molecular pathology with anatomic pathology, steep adoption of novel biopsies for cancer detection, and integration of digital technologies is expected to collaboratively make a positive impact on market growth.

Tissue analysis provides significant information, which is difficult to understand using conventional molecular techniques. Currently, companion diagnostic tests are rapidly being adopted by pharmaceutical companies for obtaining first-line therapy designations/approvals for their products. In addition, their use in the identification of patient cohorts, which are likely to benefit from targeted therapeutics, has increased the significance of tissue diagnostics in the development of precision medicine.

In addition, the field of tissue diagnostics has witnessed gradual evolution with the introduction of upgraded technologies, including Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Immunofluorescence (IF), comparative genomic hybridization, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). Key players are focused on identifying novel biomarkers and developing assays for advanced cancer diagnosis. Furthermore, companies are conducting biomarker pathologist training programs to boost the adoption rate of modern pathological solutions.

U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on technology & product, the immunohistochemistry segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 27.74% in 2024.

Based on application, the breast cancer segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 50.45% in 2024. Tissue diagnostics play a vital role in assessing breast cancer in patients. Based on end use, the hospitals segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 37.82% in 2024. The usage of tissue diagnostic systems and services in hospitals & clinics has increased over the years. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.76 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Emerging solutions pertaining to digital tissue diagnostics

3.2.1.2. Advancements in imaging techniques and increasing affordability of diagnostics

3.2.1.3. Growth of personalized therapeutics and diagnostics

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Presence of non-value-based reimbursement policy and high costs associated with usage of tissue diagnosis

3.3. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market: Technology & Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market: Technology & Product Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market by Technology & Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Immunohistochemistry

4.5.1. Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Instruments

4.5.3. Consumables

4.6. In situ Hybridization

4.6.2. Instruments

4.6.3. Consumables

4.6.4. Software

4.7. Primary & Special Staining

4.7.1. Primary & Special Staining Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.7.2. H&E Staining

4.7.3. Special Staining

4.8. Digital Pathology and Workflow

4.8.1. Digital Pathology and Workflow Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Whole Slide Imaging

4.8.3. Image Analysis Informatics

4.8.4. Information Management System Storage & Communication

4.9. Anatomic Pathology

4.9.1. Anatomic Pathology Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.9.2. Instruments

4.9.2.1. Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.9.2.2. Microtomes & Cryostat Microtomes

4.9.2.3. Tissue Processors

4.9.2.4. Automatic Strainers

4.9.2.5. Other Products

4.9.3. Consumables

4.9.3.2. Reagents & Antibodies

4.9.3.3. Probes & Kits

4.9.3.4. Others

Chapter 5. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Breast Cancer

5.6. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

5.7. Prostate Cancer

5.8. Gastric Cancer

5.9. Other Cancers

Chapter 6. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market by End Use Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Research Laboratories

6.7. Pharmaceutical Organizations

6.8. CRO

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

7.4. Key Company Profiles



Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher

bioMerieux

QIAGEN

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

Agilent Technologies

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

BioGenex

Cell Signaling Technology

Bio SB

DiaGenic ASA

Sakura Finetek Japan Co.

Abcam plc

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

VITRO SA (Master Diagnostica) TissueGnostics

