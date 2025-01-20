Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Date
1/20/2025 7:45:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 January 2025
Notification no. 4/2025
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU market Abuse Regulation.
In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
APMH Invest AS - sale - 2025 01 17
MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109108637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.