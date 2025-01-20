2025 Care At Home Industry Trends Report Shows Artificial Intelligence Is More Than A Buzzword For Providers

Providers overwhelmingly ranked AI as their top emerging trend to help transform healthcare by 2030

"Care at home providers are starting to recognize that the hype around artificial intelligence is real," said Tammy Ross, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess. "This report shows that the continuing challenges that the industry faces, like workforce management and compliance, have solutions rooted in AI applications that exist today and those on the horizon. These technologies will give providers the clinical decision support they are looking for."

Additional highlights from the report include the factors that providers say make them reluctant to use AI systems. Providers also noted the top technology investments they plan to make in 2025, including the number one priority of staff training and engagement tools.

The full report can be downloaded here and includes deeper insights into the year's top care at home industry trends as well as keys to success in each of the areas in the report: technology trends, workforce trends, regulatory trends and future trends.

