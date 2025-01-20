Sanoma acquires secondary education learning materials from Finnish Edita

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma Corporation, Investor News, 20 January 2025 at 14:15 EET

Sanoma acquires secondary education materials from Finnish Edita

Sanoma has acquired a portfolio of learning materials for secondary and vocational education from Finnish publisher Edita Oppiminen Oy, subsidiary of Edita Group, who has made a decision to discontinue its learning material publishing business. The acquired product offering complements Sanoma's current product portfolio for secondary and vocational education in Finland. The is in-line with Sanoma's strategy to grow its K12 learning business in the current operating countries for example by widening its product offering.

Sanoma continues as a publisher for the acquired learning material portfolio. Edita's services to teachers and students, including access to digital content, will continue without interruption at least during the ongoing school year.

In 2024, pro forma net sales of the acquired portfolio amounted to approx. EUR 4 million. No employees will be transferring from the seller to Sanoma with the transaction.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



