The Vietnamese meat sector is expected to grow from VND 251.2 trillion ($10.6 billion) in 2023 to VND302.4 trillion ($11.9 billion) by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

In terms of volume, the sector is expected to grow from 1.97 billion kg in 2023 to 2 billion kg by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 0.4%. Fresh meat (counter) remains the leading category in both value and volume, while chilled raw packaged meat - processed is forecasted to achieve the fastest value growth, followed by frozen meat and ambient meat.

Among distribution channels, food and drink specialists was the largest distribution channel. Key players driving the market include Danish Crown Foods, Vissan Co. and St. Helen's Meat Packers Limited.

Per capita consumption of meat in the Vietnam was higher than regional and global levels in 2023.

The per capita consumption of fresh meat (counter) was higher in the Vietnam compared to other meat categories in 2023 Food & drinks specialists was the leading distribution channel in the Vietnamese meat sector, with a value share of 73.7% in 2023

Danish Crown Foods

Vissan Co Ltd

St. Helen's Meat Packers

Charoen Pokphand Group HaLong Canned food JSC

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of Vietnam in the Global and Asia-Pacific Markets

Growth Analysis of Vietnam Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Asia-Pacific Market

PCC and PCE of Vietnam Compared to the Global and Asia-Pacific Markets

Sector Deep Dive

Vietnam Meat Sector Snapshot

Cross-Category Comparison - Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison - Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Category Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis - Category: Fresh Meat (Counter)

Market Size Analysis - Category: Frozen Meat

Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies - Value and Volume Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

Vietnam Risk Index (GCRI) 2024 Vietnam Risk Analysis - Compared to Global and Asia-Pacific Markets

