The retransfer card printers market is forecasted to grow by USD 202.8 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growth of the PaaS business model, rising demand for retransfer card printers from SMEs, and increasing need for combining mobility and document solutions. This study identifies the improving capabilities of printers as one of the prime reasons driving the retransfer card printers market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in research and development and rising omnichannel retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the retransfer card printers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the retransfer card printers market covers the following areas:



Retransfer Card Printers Market sizing

Retransfer Card Printers Market forecast Retransfer Card Printers Market industry analysis

The retransfer card printers market is segmented as below:

By Product



Single-sided printing Double-sided printing

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retransfer card printers market vendors that include Ai Holdings Corp., AlphaCard Systems, Cards X UK, Dai Nippon Printing Co., DASCOM Americas SBI, Entrust Corp., Evolis, HID Global Corp., IDP, Kanematsu, Magicard, Matica Technologies Group, Shenzhen rCloud Technology, Valid and Zebra Technologies.

Also, the retransfer card printers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Retransfer Card Printers Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Single-sided printing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Double-sided printing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2023 and 2028

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Companies profiled

11.2 Market positioning of companies



Ai Holdings Corp.

AlphaCard Systems LLC

Cards X UK Ltd.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

DASCOM Americas SBI LLC

Entrust Corp.

Evolis

HID Global Corp.

IDP Co. Ltd.

Kanematsu Corp.

Magicard Ltd.

Matica Technologies Group SA

Shenzhen rCloud Technology Co. Ltd.

Valid SA Zebra Technologies Corp.

