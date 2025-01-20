Hormel Foods Announces Retirement Of Brian Johnson, Vice President And Corporate Secretary

As vice president and corporate secretary, Johnson has responsibility for corporate governance, including advising the company's Board of Directors, as well as securities laws compliance and financing matters for Hormel Foods. He also serves on the company's disclosure, compliance, and global impact committees.

About Brian Johnson

Johnson started with Hormel Foods in 1995 as a corporate attorney and was promoted to senior attorney in 2000. He advanced to assistant secretary in 2005 and to corporate secretary in 2007. Johnson was named vice president and corporate secretary in 2010. He is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, with majors in accounting, finance and real estate/insurance, and minors in economics and political science. He earned certified public accountant designation in 1984. Johnson graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif with a J.D. degree from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1991. He is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, Association of Corporate Counsel, and Society for Corporate Governance.

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food.TM

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.TM - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods .