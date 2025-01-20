(MENAFN) The drought that ravaged Syria from 2006 to 2011 triggered significant rural-to-urban migration, displacing around 1.5 million people, mostly farmers who found themselves with no income or hope for a new start. As the country dried up, so did the government’s support for its agricultural sector, exacerbating the sense of despair among rural communities. This environmental disaster set the stage for broader socio-political unrest, contributing to the eventual downfall of the Assad regime. The drought that struck the Fertile Crescent, which includes regions from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers to the Nile Valley, played a pivotal role in undermining Bashar al-Assad’s government. While at first it might seem that climate-driven droughts are unrelated to political events, the impact of the long-term drought on Syria’s agricultural base significantly contributed to the weakening of the regime. Starting with a severe drought in 1998, Syria’s agricultural decline worsened in the years between 2006 and 2011, particularly in the northeastern region, which was once the country’s agricultural heartland. This area, which accounted for two-thirds of Syria's crops, was hit hardest, especially the wheat production that was essential for the country’s food security.



By 2008, Syria, once self-sufficient in food grain production, became an importer of wheat. The drought severely impacted the Syrian economy, which relied on agriculture for about 25% of its GDP. This economic collapse disproportionately affected millions of rural Syrians, including farmers and herders, whose livelihoods were destroyed. Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father, supported farmers through government-backed policies, including subsidies and insurance against crop failures. However, Bashar al-Assad’s neoliberal policies reversed this support, leaving farmers to fend for themselves while wealthy farmers prospered. The shift in policy left Syria vulnerable to the escalating climate crisis.



Syria’s irrigation system, once reliant on the Euphrates River and its tributary, the Khabur River, also suffered. The Khabur, crucial for agriculture in the northeastern Hasakah region, dried up due to changing climate patterns, leading to an increasingly dire situation. The decline of the Khabur River, historically an essential agricultural resource, exacerbated the country’s food and water security challenges. In addition to the drought, tensions over water rights with neighboring countries also heightened. In the mid-1970s, Syria’s diversion of Euphrates River water to irrigate its own crops led to confrontations with Iraq, which relied heavily on the river for water. The dispute almost escalated into armed conflict, but the intervention of the Soviet Union helped avert a war. These environmental and geopolitical challenges were key factors that helped propel the fall of the Assad regime, which ultimately culminated in Bashar al-Assad fleeing to Moscow in 2025.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108375