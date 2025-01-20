Political shift in US play into Putin’s long-term strategy for regional dominance

(MENAFN) The shift in the United States, with the return of a pro-Russia figure like Donald to the White House, combined with Ukraine's weakening position and European anxiety over the potential loss of U.S. security support, may play into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-term strategy for regional dominance. Historically, key moments in conflicts define the direction of victory or defeat, but the Russian-Ukrainian war appears to be different. The date of January 20, 2025—the day Trump is inaugurated—is set to be a pivotal moment that could drastically alter the conflict’s trajectory. Before the U.S. election, it was already anticipated that Trump’s return to office would significantly influence Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russian aggression.



Ukraine's fate in the war largely depends on decisions made beyond its borders. While both Russia and Ukraine rely on international alliances, Ukraine’s vulnerability stems from the potential withdrawal of U.S. support, leaving it at a severe disadvantage in its fight for survival. Trump has repeatedly promised to bring peace to Ukraine within a day of taking office, though the specifics of this promise remain unclear. Various proposals have been made, but none have convincingly addressed how Ukraine could be convinced to halt its resistance without strong guarantees to deter Russia from renewing its attacks.



These "security guarantees" are essential for any ceasefire to transition into lasting peace, rather than just allowing Russia to rebuild its military forces. Key NATO leaders have resisted offering Ukraine membership or deploying Western troops to secure peace, fearing the escalation of the conflict. Trump is likely to leverage U.S. aid to pressure Ukraine into accepting a ceasefire, which would create tension not only with Kyiv but also with European countries. These countries recognize that Ukraine’s resistance is vital to their security and view any ceasefire as an opportunity for Russia to reassert its military power.



The growing divide between the U.S. and Europe may amplify Trump’s reluctance to fulfill U.S. commitments to NATO, given his previous criticism of European members for not contributing enough to defense spending. Nevertheless, many Western European countries, eager to return to normalcy, would welcome any ceasefire, even if fragile or quickly broken by Russia. They would use it as an excuse to downplay the crisis and avoid taking a decisive stance on Ukraine's future. Ultimately, Ukraine's future—and that of Europe—will be heavily influenced by the policies of the new U.S. administration. Some believe Trump will adopt a more pragmatic approach toward Russia, balancing personal legacy concerns with his vision of global stability. However, the most optimistic projections of his potential actions may be overly hopeful, as evidenced by his past record, which suggests that a strong commitment to Ukraine is unlikely.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108374