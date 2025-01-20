(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preschool or Childcare in China 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The preschool or childcare market in China is forecasted to grow by USD 9.46 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by established and international players having pricing leverage, rising demand for sustained enrollment, and increased focus on enhancing English fluency. This study identifies the increase in educational expenditure in Chinese households as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool or childcare market during the next few years. Also, growing dual-income households and rising investments in education sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the preschool or childcare market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:



Preschool Or Childcare Market in China sizing

Preschool Or Childcare Market in China forecast Preschool Or Childcare Market in China industry analysis

The preschool or childcare market in China is segmented as below:

By Service



Full-time preschool or childcare On-demand preschool or childcare

By Age Group



Children aged below 3 years Children aged between 3 and 6 years

By Ownership



Public preschool or childcare Private preschool or childcare

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preschool or childcare market vendors that include 3e International School, Beanstalk Education Group, Canadian International School of Beijing, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment Group Co. Ltd, Ivy Education Group, Montessori School of Shanghai, Muffys International Kindergarten, Noah Education Holdings Ltd., RYB Education, Shanghai American School, Soong Ching Ling School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai.

Also, the preschool or childcare market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Preschool Or Childcare Market in China 2018 - 2022

4.2 Service segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Age Group segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Ownership segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Full-time preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 On-demand preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Age Group

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Age Group

7.3 Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Children aged between 3 and 6 years - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Age Group

8 Market Segmentation by Ownership

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Ownership

8.3 Public preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Private preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Companies profiled

12.2 Market positioning of companies



3e International School

Beanstalk Education Group

Canadian International School of Beijing

Crestar Education Group

Etonkids International Educational Group

Fortune Kindergarten

Golden Apple Education Investment Group Co.

Ivy Education Group

Montessori School of Shanghai

Muffys International Kindergarten

Noah Education Holdings

RYB Education

Shanghai American School

Soong Ching Ling School

The International Montessori School Yew Chung International School of Shanghai

