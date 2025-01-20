(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preschool or Childcare market in China 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The preschool or childcare market in China is forecasted to grow by USD 9.46 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by established and international players having pricing leverage, rising demand for sustained enrollment, and increased focus on enhancing English fluency. This study identifies the increase in educational expenditure in Chinese households as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool or childcare market during the next few years. Also, growing dual-income households and rising investments in education sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the preschool or childcare market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The report on the preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:
Preschool Or Childcare Market in China sizing Preschool Or Childcare Market in China forecast Preschool Or Childcare Market in China industry analysis
The preschool or childcare market in China is segmented as below:
By Service
Full-time preschool or childcare On-demand preschool or childcare
By Age Group
Children aged below 3 years Children aged between 3 and 6 years
By Ownership
Public preschool or childcare Private preschool or childcare
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preschool or childcare market vendors that include 3e International School, Beanstalk Education Group, Canadian International School of Beijing, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment Group Co. Ltd, Ivy Education Group, Montessori School of Shanghai, Muffys International Kindergarten, Noah Education Holdings Ltd., RYB Education, Shanghai American School, Soong Ching Ling School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai.
Also, the preschool or childcare market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2023
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Preschool Or Childcare Market in China 2018 - 2022
4.2 Service segment analysis 2018 - 2022
4.3 Age Group segment analysis 2018 - 2022
4.4 Ownership segment analysis 2018 - 2022
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Full-time preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
6.4 On-demand preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
6.5 Market opportunity by Service
7 Market Segmentation by Age Group
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Age Group
7.3 Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
7.4 Children aged between 3 and 6 years - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
7.5 Market opportunity by Age Group
8 Market Segmentation by Ownership
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Ownership
8.3 Public preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.4 Private preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.5 Market opportunity by Ownership
9 Customer Landscape
9.1 Customer landscape overview
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market opportunities/restraints
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Competitive Analysis
12.1 Companies profiled
12.2 Market positioning of companies
CONTACT:
