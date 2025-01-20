Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal's 'Silence' On Bangladeshi Accused In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor and ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged silence on the Bangladeshi accused in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.

Swaraj's critique of AAP and its supremo came during the inauguration of BJP's election office in the Greater Kailash constituency for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Speaking to the media, Swaraj remarked, "I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal why he has gone quiet now that it has been revealed the accused is Bangladeshi. Whenever the Election Commission verified and removed illegal Bangladeshi voters from the electoral rolls, AAP always opposed it."

Earlier, the AAP and BJP got engaged in verbal duel over the arrest of Bangladeshi nation in Saif assault case. The issue of illegal Bangladeshis taking refuge in the capital has already seen the two parties engaging in onslaught against each other.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the ruling party of harbouring illegal immigrants, saying "BJP has consistently warned about the security threat posed by Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis, not just to Delhi but to the entire country but Kejriwal and his team continues to shelters them."

"Kejriwal, who vocally reacted on the day Saif Ali Khan was attacked, has gone silent upon learning that the attacker is a Bangladeshi citizen," Sachdeva said.

Though top leadership refrained from giving a rejoinder, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar took to X to slam the Modi government over alleged infiltration of intruders into the country via its porous Bangladeshi borders.

"PM Modi and Amit Shah must apologise to Saif Ali Khan and his family. It's because of their failures that Bangladeshi infiltrators have come to different parts of the country in past ten years," she wrote on X.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan during a failed robbery attempt at his residence.