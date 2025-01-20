Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025. Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Copenhagen on a weekly basis. The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 13 January 2025 125,000 151.51 18,938,750 14 January 2025 125,000 152.17 19,021,250 15 January 2025 115,000 153.74 17,680,100 16 January 2025 114,367 154.50 17,669,702 17 January 2025 105,633 154.98 16,371,002 Accumulated for the period 585,000 89,680,804 Accumulated under the programme 3,556,200 546,301,184



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 4,655,637 treasury shares corresponding to 0.760% of the total share capital.

Attachment

Weekly report on share buyback programme 13 January 2025 - 17 January 2025