The increase in market size is mainly driven by increased consumers' spending on different foods, changed eating patterns of consumers, and high consumer demand for diverse foodservices.



Foodservice is the segment that deals with the preparation, service, and sale of food and beverages outside the household. This includes a variety of establishments, such as restaurants and cafes, catering services, quick-service outlets, and institutional food services (hospitals, schools, and corporate offices). The food service industry is one of the important sectors in the economy of Canada, creating employment opportunities and innovating culinary trends.

Foodservice in Canada is diversified, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences, including casual dining, fine dining, and fast food. It satisfies the increasing demand for convenience by providing ready-to-eat meals for busy individuals, families, and professionals. The rise of delivery services, online food ordering, and takeaway options has expanded the reach of the food service market.

Moreover, the Canadian food service industry increasingly focuses on healthier menu options, plant-based foods, and sustainable sourcing, responding to changing consumer demands for nutrition and environmental responsibility. The food service market also serves as an essential space for developing local food culture and innovation, driven by consumer trends and evolving dining experiences across the country.

Growth Driver in the Canada Foodservice Market

Rising Consumer Demand for Convenience

As Canadians continue to get busier, the demand for convenience in food options only continues to increase. More and more people are searching for fast, ready-to-eat meals. This has led to the growth of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), delivery services, and takeout options. This trend has further been facilitated by the rise of digital ordering platforms and food delivery apps, as it now becomes easier to access favorite meals with minimal effort. This trend toward convenience is driving the growth of Canada's foodservice market, especially in urban regions where lifestyles are busy.

Health and Wellness Trends

Health-consciousness among Canadian consumers is transforming the foodservice market. There is an increasing demand for healthier menu options, including plant-based dishes, organic foods, and sustainable sourcing. As consumers become more aware of the impact of food on their well-being, they are choosing restaurants and foodservice providers that prioritize nutritious, low-calorie, and allergy-friendly offerings. In response, many foodservice businesses are revising their menus to cater to these preferences, expanding market growth and appealing to a broader, health-conscious audience.

Expansion of Delivery and Online Ordering Services

The rise of online food delivery services is one of the key drivers of growth in the Canadian foodservice market. The widespread use of food delivery apps and platforms, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and SkipTheDishes, has made it easier for consumers to access meals from their favorite restaurants without leaving their homes. This change in consumer behavior, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, has hugely added to the growth in the foodservice industry. Enterprises are responding to the demand for more convenience by offering delivery and pickup options, hence, growing their customer base while creating more revenue potential.

Barriers in the Canada Foodservice Market

Staff Shortages and Increased Expenses on Employment

There is a significant challenge in the foodservice industry in Canada associated with staff shortages and an increased expense on employment. Helping the industry source and retain more skilled workers--specifically chefs, servers, and kitchen staffs--the shortages will continue to raise wages, boost training costs, and pose a challenge for operations in serving customers to their full quality. Beyond these shortages, the recurring struggle of finding employees to sustain businesses continues to threaten foodservice, making it harder to service growing consumers while sustaining profitability.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Ingredient Cost Hikes

The Canadian foodservice sector is grappling with supply chain disruptions, as well as creeping ingredient price hikes. Worldwide, especially after outbreaks like COVID-19, and heightened geopolitics, delays occur in all food and drink, also packaging supplies, while the costs for their purchases get higher.

Canada Full Service Restaurant Market

Full-service restaurants continue to be a dominating component in the Canada Food Service Market. They do their business even if customer choices change and if delivery/casual and delivery companies seem to rise and grab many of the pie because, as mentioned, it delivers an all-inclusive meal. Famous for customized service, atmosphere, and multiple menu options, they attract a wide range of clients. The ongoing appeal of the relaxing dining experience and the changing nature of the industry mean that Full-Service Restaurants remain the staple in the Canadian foodservice, where they remain the market leaders.

Canadian Retail food service non-commercial restaurant industry

The Canadian retail food service non-commercial restaurant market is growing very fast. This increase may be due to shifting consumer preferences, increased demand for different types of food services, and innovation in non-traditional food service concepts. The non-commercial sector, which includes entities within retail, educational, and health care settings, is gaining more popularity.

The retail food service non-commercial restaurant industry is booming, and it focuses on comfort and providing quality food in non-traditional dining venues. The ability of such businesses to change and adapt to meet the fluid needs of the consumer accounts for much of their enhanced growth within the Canadian food service environment.

