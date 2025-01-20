(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Outdoor LED Lighting - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Outdoor LED Lighting Market size was estimated at 2.44 billion USD in 2024, and is expected to reach 3.41 billion USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Increasing use of LED lighting in amusement parks and parking lots and government regulations to ban traditional lamps will drive the growth of the LED lighting market



In terms of value and volume, public spaces accounted for the largest share in 2023, followed by roads and trails.

With the emergence of retail outlets in the area, the demand for parking has increased. For example, IKEA bought the former Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street for GBP 378 million. IKEA opened its first store in the same building in 2023, specializing in household items such as lamps and curtains. Such instances in the market are expected to lead to increased demand for LED retail lighting products in the region. These developments will increase the number of public spaces, such as private parking spaces, and the use of LED lighting. A major factor driving the demand for LED products in Europe is the European Union's policy of banning the sale of inefficient lighting technologies. In 2009, Europe phased out the use of incandescent light bulbs. Directional halogen lamps were also discontinued in 2016. In September 2018, the region banned the sale of non-directional halogen lamps. These policies have facilitated the gradual replacement of traditional lighting products by consumers with those based on LED technology.

Upgradation and renovation of stadiums, rising rail infrastructure, and use of street lights to drive the growth of the LED lighting market



In terms of value and volume, the Rest of Europe occupied a major share in 2023, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The market share is expected to be a small reduction in the Rest of Europe and gain in other remaining countries in coming years.

Countries such as Spain, Barcelona, and Valencia are working to develop new stadiums and refurbish historical buildings in their countries. For example, Barcelona secured EUR 1.45 billion (USD 1.6 billion) from multiple investors for the construction of its Camp Nou stadium. Brussels planned to invest EUR 6 million (USD 6.5 million) in 2022. EuroBasket 2025 and other events are some of the upcoming sporting events in Europe. Therefore, the renovation and construction of new stadiums and the increase in sports tournaments are expected to boost sales of LED lighting in the country. The smart building initiatives and falling average LED prices are also key drivers of LED demand. LEDs for building and street lighting have already been tested in German cities. On average, most European countries spend about 0.8% to 1.2% of their annual GDP on road networks. For example, in 2015, Austria implemented a program of investment in the Austrian motorway network.

Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Market Trends

Upgradation, replacement, and construction of new stadiums will drive the growth of LED lights



The number of stadiums is expected to witness growth from 1,700 units in 2022 to 1,760 units in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.5%. The sports sector has undergone several changes in recent years. For instance, London Stadium and Musco collaborated in 2020 to upgrade the lighting system and install LED lights. The Aviva Stadium in Dublin had spectacular lighting effects by 2020. Red, green, blue, and white (RGBW) LED fixtures with 52 color-changing options make up the recently installed system. The stadium at Ciutat de Valencia underwent renovation in 2020, and LED floodlights were added. Six stadiums in Europe got new lighting by Signify in 2021. These elements support the expansion of the LED market in the area. European clubs set aside more than EUR 2.5 billion (USD 2.69 billion) for facility renovations. Valencia, Spain, which committed EUR 300 million (USD 323.77 million) to constructing the Nou Mestalla stadium in 2022, made the second-most expensive investment. With UEFA's assistance, the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) invested more than EUR 20 million (USD 21.58 million) in 2023 to upgrade a number of the nation's stadiums. Barcelona obtained EUR 1.45 billion (USD 1.6 billion) in financing from several investors to start building the Camp Nou stadium in 2023. Brussels invested EUR 6 million (USD 6.47 million) in building a major stadium in 2022. The renovation and construction of new stadiums and an increase in sporting tournaments are expected to increase sales of LED lights in the country.

Increasing residential housing and non-residential buildings may drive the growth of LED lights



In 2022, Europe had 743.5 million people. The Member States of the European Union contains over 131 million structures. The European Union has 119 million residential buildings and 12 million non-residential buildings. In 2022, the demand for housing remained high, encouraging the building of new homes in the region, thus benefitting the local LED market.

There were 197.4 million households in 2021 as opposed to 196.0 million in 2020. In the EU, 49.4% of households had a single child in 2021, followed by 38.6% with two children and 12% with three or more. About 70% of EU citizens were homeowners in 2020. In 2019, European homes had 1.6 rooms per person on average. The use of LEDs in homes and business spaces may increase as the population and the number of households rise. As of 2019, there were 242.7 million cars on the road in the European Union, an increase of 1.8% from the previous year, and more than 28 million vans on the road. France has by far the largest fleet of vans, with six million vehicles, followed by Italy (4.2 million), Spain (3.8 million), and Germany (2.8 million). EU roadways have 6.2 million medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Even though registrations have gone up recently, only 4.6% of all EU vehicles are alternatively powered. Hybrid electric vehicles make up 0.8% of all vehicles on EU roads, while battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles each account for only 0.2% of the total. The increase in automotive vehicle sales may positively impact LED sales in the region.

Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Industry Overview

The Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 38.58%. The major players in this market are ams-OSRAM, LEDVANCE GmbH (MLS Co Ltd), Panasonic Holdings, Signify Holding (Philips) and Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel Group).

