Security Operations Continue In Lower Kurram Amid Curfew And Relocation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) For the second consecutive day, security forces and units continued targeted operations against miscreants in the troubled areas of Lower Kurram. A curfew remains in effect in the affected regions, with authorities emphasizing that the operations are solely aimed at militants, not the local populace.

Displacement of Families

According to district administration officials, 20 families have so far fled the conflict zones. Some have sought refuge with relatives, while others have moved to Hangu. Commissioner Kohat assured that all measures are being taken to support displaced families and emphasized that ongoing operations are necessary to curb extremist activities.

The prolonged closure of the Peshawar-Kurram Highway, now in its third month, has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the district. Essential supplies, including medicines and food items, are in short supply across the region, intensifying the hardships faced by residents.

In response to the growing displacement, a temporary camp for the victims of the Bugan operation has been planned in the Muhammad Khwaja area of Hangu.

Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman, revealed that hundreds of acres of land have been allocated to establish a tent city capable of accommodating thousands of families. The camp will feature essential facilities, including schools, mosques, and a basic health unit (BHU).

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has pledged 22 trucks of relief supplies, including tents. Four trucks have already been delivered, and work on setting up the camp has begun.

Authorities remain committed to ensuring that the operations target only miscreants while providing necessary assistance to the displaced population. Efforts are underway to address the shortage of essential supplies and facilitate the safe return of affected families once peace is restored.