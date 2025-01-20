Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 3, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between January 13, 2025, and January 17, 2025, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors. The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation). The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation. Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): January 13, 2025 54,000 291.0612 15,717,305 January 14, 2025 54,000 292.3368 15,786,187 January 15, 2025 54,000 291.6026 15,746,540 January 16, 2025 54,000 292.6438 15,802,765 January 17, 2025 54,000 298.7988 16,135,135 Total accumulated during week 3 2025 270,000 293.2886 79,187,932 Total accumulated during the buyback program 7,992,000 300.1548 2,398,836,805

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on January 17, 2025, to 7,992,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 59,973,654 Class A shares and 642,368,835 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 3, 2025 Essity transactions week 3

