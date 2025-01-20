Analysis Of The Top 5 Emerging Markets For Online Retail, 2024-2028: Brazil, China, India, Mexico And South Africa
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China expected to lead with a value of $1.14 trillion in 2028, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $161.34 billion and $51.23 billion, respectively
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Retail Top 5 Emerging Markets industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.
Key Highlights
These countries contributed $885.32 billion to the global online retail industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1.41 trillion in 2028, with a CAGR of 9.8% over the 2023-28 period. Within the online retail industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $743.31 billion in 2023. This was followed by India and Mexico with a value of $77.52 and $32.22 billion, respectively. China is expected to lead the online retail industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.14 trillion in 2028, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $161.34 billion and $51.23 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Online Retail
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Online Retail in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Online Retail in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Online Retail in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Online Retail in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Online Retail in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. Inc.
13.2. Walmart Inc
13.3. Apple Inc
13.4. Costco Wholesale Corporation
13.5. Mercado Libre Inc
13.6. Coppel SA de CV
13.7. The Home Depot Inc
13.8. Zalando SE
13.9. Coop Danmark A/S
13.10. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
13.11. Oyj
13.12. Komplett Group
13.13. Elkjop Nordic AS
13.14. Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
13.15. Cashbuild Ltd
13.16. Mr. Price Group Ltd
13.17. Truworths Ltd
13.18. Lojas CEM SA
13.19. Magazine Luiza SA
13.20. Grupo Casas Bahia SA
13.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
13.22. Inc
13.23. Vipshop Holdings Ltd
13.24. Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd
13.25. Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd
13.26. Nykaa E-Retail Pvt Ltd
13.27. Alza.cz AS
13.28. Kft.
13.29. Otto GmbH & Co KG
13.30. Allegro.pl Sp Zoo
13.31. Inc
13.32. Shopee (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
13.33. Tesco Plc
13.34. Association des Centres Distributeurs E.Leclerc
13.35. CDiscount SA
13.36. Veepee
13.37. MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group GmbH
13.38. ZOZO Inc
13.39. Jupiter Shop Channel Co., Ltd.
13.40. Yodobashi Camera Co Ltd
13.41. Woolworths Group Ltd
13.42. Coles Group International Pty Ltd
13.43. Wesfarmers Ltd
13.44. OLX Group BV
13.45. bv
13.46. Albert Heijn BV
13.47. Coolblue BV
13.48. El Corte Ingles SA
13.49. Industria de Diseno Textil SA
13.50. Asda Stores Ltd
13.51. J Sainsbury Plc
13.52. PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
13.53. PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
13.54. Global Fashion Group SA
13.55. Abenson
13.56. LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizmetleri Ticaret AS
13.57. Vatan Bilgisayar San ve Tic AS
13.58. Akakce Bilgi Teknolojileri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
13.59. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler Tic AS
14 Appendix
14.1. Methodology
14.2. About the Analyst
