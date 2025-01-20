(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2024 - 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a detailed assessment of the market for LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, business models, use cases, application scenarios, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.
The analyst estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN, mobile core and transport network infrastructure will grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% between 2024 and 2027 to surpass $1.3 Billion by the end of 2027. Much of this growth will be driven by private cellular, neutral host and fixed wireless broadband network deployments, followed by a slow but steady expansion of investments in 5G buildouts aimed at improving the economics of cable operators' MVNO services. Complemented by an ever expanding selection of 3GPP Band 48/n48-compatible terminal equipment, the market size for end user devices is even bigger, with unit shipments of IIoT and FWA devices projected to account for $2.4 Billion in annual sales by 2027.
The report also provides forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network infrastructure and terminal equipment from 2024 to 2030. The forecasts cover three infrastructure submarkets, two air interface technologies, two cell type categories, five device form factors, seven use cases and 11 vertical industries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a database of over 1,000 LTE/5G NR-based CBRS network engagements - as of Q4'2024.
Key Findings:
LTE-based CBRS deployments encompass hundreds of networks supporting use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, fixed wireless broadband in rural communities, MVNO offload and private cellular networks for vertical industries and enterprises. Additionally, there has been a surge in the adoption of CBRS small cells as a cost-effective alternative to DAS for delivering neutral host public cellular coverage in carpeted enterprise spaces, public venues, hospitals, hotels, higher education campuses and schools. Some examples of LTE-based CBRS networks supporting neutral host connectivity include Meta's corporate offices, City of Hope Hospital, Stanford Health Care, Sound Hotel, Gale South Beach Hotel, Nobu Hotel, Arizona State University, Cal Poly, University of Virginia, Duke University and Parkside Elementary School. Also well underway are commercial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band, which are laying the foundation for advanced application scenarios with more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density. 5G NR-based CBRS network installations range from private 5G projects at the manufacturing and logistics facilities of Tesla, Toyota Material Handling, BMW Group, John Deere, LG Electronics and Walmart to Comcast's and Charter's ongoing 5G RAN buildouts based on strand-mounted CBRS radios. By eliminating the entry barriers associated with exclusive-use licensed spectrum, CBRS has spurred the entry of many new players in the cellular industry - particularly neutral host and private 4G/5G solution specialists such as Ataya, Ballast Networks, Bloxtel, Celona, GXC, Highway9 Networks, InfiniG, Kajeet, MosoLabs and Pente Networks.
An Overview of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks
Spectrum: The Lifeblood of the Wireless Communications Industry Traditional Exclusive-Use Licensed Spectrum CBRS Shared Spectrum How CBRS Spectrum Differs From Traditional Licensed Frequencies Exclusive vs. Shared Use License Fees & Validity Network Buildout & Service Obligations Power Limits & Other Restrictions Why Utilize CBRS Spectrum for LTE & 5G NR Networks? Alleviating Capacity Constraints on Mobile Operator Spectrum New Business Models: Neutral Host, Enterprise & Private Cellular Networks Resurgence of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Services The Value Chain of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Semiconductor & Enabling Technology Specialists Terminal OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) RAN, Core & Transport Infrastructure Suppliers Service Providers End Users Consumers Enterprises & Vertical Industries Other Ecosystem Players Market Drivers Mobile Coverage for In-Building & High-Traffic Density Locations New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services Private & Neutral Host Network Deployments CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability Lower Cost Network Equipment & Installation Expanding Ecosystem of Compatible Devices Market Barriers Cell Site & Network Deployment Challenges Restricted Coverage Due to Transmit Power Limits Interference & Congestion Concerns for GAA (General Authorized Access) Competition From Non-3GPP Technologies Economic & Supply Chain-Related Factors
Case Studies of CBRS Network Deployments
AccessParks: CBRS-Enabled Wireless Access in National & State Parks BMW Group: 5G NR-Based CBRS Network for Autonomous Logistics in Spartanburg Plant Cal Poly (California Polytechnic State University): Converged Public-Private 5G Network LTE-Based CBRS Network for Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural California Cameron LNG: CBRS Network for Field Wireless Data Communications Charter Communications: Transforming MVNO & FWA Service Offerings With CBRS Shared Spectrum City of Brownsville: Municipal Private 5G Network for Residents, Businesses & Public Services DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit): CBRS-Powered Smart Media & Communications Platform Del Conca USA: Automating & Streamlining Production Processes With Private Wireless Network DFW (Dallas Fort Worth) International Airport: Private 5G Network for IoT & Digitization Use Cases Dow: Modernizing Chemical Plant Maintenance With Private Cellular Networks Faena Hotel & Forum: Private LTE Network for Improving Mobile Connectivity FII (Foxconn Industrial Internet): Powering Smart Manufacturing Through CBRS Network FOX Sports: Private Wireless Network for Live Broadcast Operations Frontier Communications: Leveraging CBRS Shared Spectrum for Rural Broadband Gale South Beach Hotel: CBRS Network for Guest Engagement & Hotel Operations Geisinger (Kaiser Permanente): Private LTE Network for Telemedicine in Rural Pennsylvania Guident: Private 5G Testbed for Autonomous Vehicles & Smart City Use Cases Howard University: Delivering Secure & Enhanced Campus Connectivity With CBRS Network HSG (Haslam Sports Group): 3GPP-Based Private Wireless Infrastructure for Stadium Operations JBG SMITH Properties: National Landing Private 5G Infrastructure Platform John Deere: Employing Private 5G Networks to Unshackle Industrial Facilities From Cables local2u: Private Cellular Network for Hybrid Fixed Wireless & Mobility Service Logan Aluminum: Enhancing Plant Safety & Efficiency Using Private Broadband Network Mediacom Communications: Harnessing CBRS Spectrum for FWA Services in Rural America Memorial Health System: Temporary Private Cellular Network to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts Mercury Broadband: CBRS Network for Broadband Expansion in the Midwestern United States Meta: CBRS-Powered Neutral Host Wireless Network for Indoor Coverage in Office Buildings Murray City School District: LTE-Based Private CBRS Network for K-12 Education NFL (National Football League): Private Wireless Technology for Coach-to-Coach & Sideline Communications Norfolk Southern Corporation: Private LTE Network for Rail Yard Staff NYPL (New York Public Library): Shrinking the Digital Divide With CBRS Technology OhioTT (Ohio Transparent Telecom): CBRS-Enabled Fixed Wireless Network for Rural Ohio Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: Private LTE Network for Newark Liberty International Airport Pronto: Private Cellular-Enabled Driverless Trucks for Autonomous Haulage in Remote Mining Sites Purdue University: Private Wireless Networks for Smart City & Aviation Applications RCI (Rural Cloud Initiative): Building the Farm of the Future With CBRS Shared Spectrum Rudin Management Company: Neutral Host CBRS Network for Multi-Tenant Office Building SDG&E (San Diego Gas & Electric): pLTE (Private LTE) Network for Advanced Safety & Protection Technologies Southern Linc: Expanding LTE Network Capacity for Utility Communications With CBRS Shared Spectrum SSA Marine (Carrix): 3GPP-Based Private Wireless Network for Port of Seattle's Terminal 5 St. Vrain Valley School District: Private LTE Network for Connecting Low-Income Students Teltech Group: Private 4G/5G-Enabled Warehouse Automation & Industry 4.0 Capabilities The Sound Hotel: Enhancing Guest Experience & Internal Operations With Private Wireless Technology TOUA (Tohono O'odham Utility Authority): Bringing Advanced Broadband Connectivity to Tribal Residents Toyota Material Handling: Private 5G Network for Columbus Production Complex U.S. Navy: Standalone Private 5G Infrastructure for Naval Bases & Air Stations UIPA (Utah Inland Port Authority): CBRS-Enabled ICN (Intelligent Crossroads Network) for Utah's Supply Chain WCU (West Chester University): Outdoor CBRS Network for Public Safety Surveillance & IoT Use Cases Wells Fargo Center: Improving Critical Operations & Fan Experience With Private 4G/5G Connectivity
Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations
Why is the Market Poised to Grow? Future Roadmap: 2024 - 2030 Which Use Cases Will Dominate the CBRS Market? CBRS 2.0: Extending Uninterrupted Commercial Operations FCC Proposals Aimed at Continued Growth of CBRS Networks Fostering Innovation Through Spectrum Sharing Spurring the Entry of New Players in the Cellular Industry Densification of Public Mobile Operator Networks in the 5G Era Accelerating Fixed Wireless Broadband Rollouts in Rural & Underserved Markets Expanding In-Building Access to Mobile Coverage Using Neutral Host Small Cells Private Cellular Networks for IIoT, Enterprise Connectivity, Distance Learning & Smart Cities Laying the Foundation for Industry 4.0 & Advanced Applications With 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks The Secondary Market for Leasing & Monetizing Under-Utilized PAL Spectrum COVID-19 Pandemic: Impact on CBRS Shared Spectrum Deployments Prospects of Non-3GPP Technologies in CBRS Spectrum Strategic Recommendations LTE/5G Equipment Suppliers & System Integrators Mobile Operators & Other Service Providers Enterprises & Vertical Industries
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the submarkets and their subcategories:
CBRS Network Infrastructure
Infrastructure Submarkets
RAN (Radio Access Network) Mobile Core Transport Network
Air Interface Technologies
Cell Types
Indoor Small Cells Outdoor Small Cells
Use Cases
Mobile Network Densification FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Cable Operators & New Entrants Neutral Hosts Private Cellular Networks
Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses Vertical Industries
Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks
Education Governments & Municipalities Healthcare Manufacturing Military Mining Oil & Gas Retail & Hospitality Sports Transportation Utilities Other Verticals
CBRS Terminal Equipment
Air Interface Technologies
Form Factors
Smartphones & Handheld Terminals Mobile & Vehicular Routers Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment) Tablets & Notebook PCs IoT Modules, Dongles & Others
