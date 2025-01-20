Hotels & Motels Industry Guide 2019-2028: Value & Volume Insights & Forecasts, Financial Metrics Of Key Players, And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures Within The Industry
Date
1/20/2025 5:00:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hotels & Motels Global industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
The global hotels & motels industry recorded revenues of $1.23 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2018 and 2023. The number of establishments in the industry grew at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2018 and 2023, reaching a total of 465,196 in 2023. The growing travel and tourism expenditure is a key driver of revenue in the hotels & motels industry. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the total travel and tourism spending in the US reached $1.37 trillion in 2023, reflecting a 13.7% increase from 2022.
Research Scope
The hotels & motels industry consists of establishments that provide paid lodging and full guest services, typically with a continuous staff presence. In the case of motels, this includes off-street parking facilities, but not necessarily meal services. The industry is detailed in both value and volume terms. The industry value represents of the total revenue generated by (a) rent that a guest pays for an occupied room and (b) other revenues, including revenue from food and beverages, telecommunications, health and leisure operations, and car rentals. Industry volume includes the number of establishments in a given country that provide paid lodging and full guest services. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global hotels & motels industry. Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global hotels & motels industry. Leading company profiles reveal details of key hotels & motels industry players' global operations and financial performance. Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global hotels & motels industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume.
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the global hotels & motels industry by value in 2023? What will be the size of the global hotels & motels industry in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global hotels & motels industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the global hotels & motels industry?
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Accor Mexico Accor SA Acqua Marcia Turismo SRL AMAKS Hotels & Resorts APA Hotel Ltd Atlantica Hotels International Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group AZIMUT Hotels Company, LLC BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd Choice Hotels Asia-Pac Pty Ltd Choice Hotels Brazil Choice Hotels Canada, Inc. Choice Hotels Denmark A/S City Lodge Hotels Ltd Copenhagen Marriott Hotel Genting Singapore Limited GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd H World Group Ltd Hilton Canada Co Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Hoteis Othon SA Hotel Grand Central Ltd Hotelaria Accor Brasil SA Hyatt Hotels Corp Hyatt Regency Cancun InterContinental Hotels Group Canada InterContinental Hotels Group Plc InterContinental Hotels Mexico ITC Hotels Kamp Group Ltd Kangwon Land Inc Lapland Hotels Oy Legian Beach Hotel Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Les Hotels Baverez SA Les Hotels de Paris SA Lotte Hotels & Resorts Co Ltd Marriott International Inc Marti Otel Isletmeleri AS Minor Hotels Europe & Americas SA PPHE Hotel Group Ltd PT. Hotel Sahid Jaya International, Tbk Route Inn Japan Co Ltd Scandic Hotels Norway Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co Ltd Shangri-La Hotel Paris SkiStar AB Strawberry Equities AS Sun International Ltd Super Hotel Co., Ltd. TFE Hotels The Indian Hotels Company Ltd Thon Hotels Toyoko Inn Co Ltd TUI Hotels & Resorts Whitbread Plc Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109108008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.