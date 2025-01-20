Flamengo’S Struggles Continue As Nova Iguaçu Secures Victory In Carioca Championship

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Globo Esporte news report reveals Flamengo's ongoing difficulties in the Carioca Championship. The team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nova Iguaçu on Sunday at Castelão in São Luís.



This loss marks Flamengo's third consecutive match without a win in the state tournament. Flamengo fielded an alternative lineup while their main squad continues pre-season training in the United States.



The team's performance has been lackluster, resulting in just one point from three matches. This places them in 11th position in the championship standings. Nova Iguaçu, last year's surprise team, capitalized on Flamengo's weaknesses.



They scored at crucial moments, punishing their opponents when they seemed to be gaining momentum. This tactical approach proved effective for the underdogs.



The match saw both teams creating opportunities. Flamengo came close to scoring early on, with Zé Welinton's cross and Lorran hitting the post. However, Nova Iguaçu broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute through Lucas Cruz's goal.







Flamengo equalized early in the second half. Wallace Yan, a halftime substitute, found the net in the 50th minute. The goal was initially disallowed but later confirmed by VAR review.

Nova Iguaçu's Decisive Victory Against Flamengo

Nova Iguaçu secured their victory with a penalty in the 64th minute. Victor Rangel converted the spot-kick after a handball by Flamengo's Felipe Vieira. This goal proved decisive, as Flamengo failed to mount a comeback.



The result leaves Flamengo in a precarious position in the Carioca Championship. With only one point from three matches, pressure is mounting on the team and its coaching staff.



Nova Iguaçu, meanwhile, continues to impress, sitting second in the standings with seven points. This match serves as a reminder that even established clubs can struggle when fielding reserve teams.



It also highlights the competitive nature of state championships in Brazilian football. As the tournament progresses, Flamengo will need to find solutions quickly to salvage their campaign.

