Why Fitness Apps Can Pose Privacy Risks

Getting a free smoothie for exercising regularly may sound like a nice reward, but what about the privacy risks of apps? Research shows that and fitness apps collect on average 13.8 personal data points per user ( ), with some selling it on to others, such as insurance companies or even scammers. Here's what you can do to stay fit and keep your data safe.

An app that knows what you eat, where and how long you work out every day and your personal details is a treasure trove of data. That's why many health and fitness apps are free. Essentially, it's a trade-off between the rewards of these programmes and allowing them access to your data. What you need to decide is whether this compromise is worth it.

Benefits of fitness apps

The most obvious advantage of being part of a fitness reward programme is that it motivates you to exercise regularly and achieve your fitness goals.“Fitness apps incentivise healthy lifestyles by offering perks like discounts, cashback or free products to participants who meet specific health goals,” explains Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

“These benefits can encourage regular exercise, increase motivation and even reduce healthcare costs for users by promoting better lifestyle habits,” she says.“These programmes also create a sense of community and accountability, helping people stay on track with their wellness goals.”

Privacy risks

As these wellness programmes become increasingly popular, employers, medical aids and insurers may collect more of your biometric data.“The range of data collected about you is huge,” comments Collard.“It spans your personal details and health information, including your steps per day, your sleep pattern and heart rate, as well as sometimes diet and lifestyle habits.”

This data is valuable to third parties for a number of reasons.“Firstly, insurers might want to analyse this data to generate risk scores, which aim to predict potential illnesses and behaviours for individuals.” This could have a material impact on you financially if your insurance premium increases, for instance, or you're no longer eligible for certain benefits.

Secondly, health data can also be attractive to cybercriminals.“If the programme suffers a breach, your sensitive information could be leaked or used in scams,” explains Collard. Lastly, companies may use health data to build detailed profiles of their users.“This can lead to highly targeted and sometimes invasive marketing or data sales to third parties without clear consent,” she says.

Should you use them?

The privacy risks may be enough to put you off using fitness apps. But Collard believes you need to carefully weigh the advantages against the potential downside.“I think you should assess the value of the perks you're getting and whether they are meaningful enough to justify sharing your health data.”

She recommends reviewing the app's data policy.“Understand what data they collect, how it's used and who it's shared with,” she advises.“Look for terms regarding third-party sharing or the right to sell data.” If you're uncomfortable with any of the terms, you can opt out of the app entirely or only fill in the fields that are required to remain part of the programme.

Another option is to limit what data you share.“Some programmes allow users to opt out of certain data-sharing practices,” says Collard.“Knowing these options can help you manage privacy risks, while still enjoying the programme.”

Finally, you should consider the app's track record.“Any past data breaches or privacy concerns with the programme should be a red flag,” she notes.

But it's not all doom and gloom. People seeking a new fitness app can use tools like Google Play's data collection disclosures to make informed choices.“With this information and knowing that some data collection is optional, users can decide which apps to install and control the data they share,” she concludes.

