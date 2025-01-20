Global Polypropylene Industry Outlook To 2028 With Historical Data From 2018 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants
Date
1/20/2025 4:46:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polypropylene industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global polypropylene capacity is poised to grow considerably by 2028. Asia is set to dominate this growth, mainly driven by the rapid expansion in construction sectors. China and India, with their significant manufacturing bases, are pivotal to the region's polypropylene capacity growth.
Scope
Global polypropylene capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028 Polypropylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries Key details of the polypropylene plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Reasons to Buy
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced Polypropylene plants globally Identify opportunities in the global Polypropylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of Polypropylene capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Key Highlights New Project Announcements Recently Stalled and Cancelled Projects
02. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned and Announced Capacity Polypropylene Additions Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announce Polypropylene Projects by Region Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Polypropylene Plants
03. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
Global Polypropylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023 Polypropylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries Polypropylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
04. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023 Global Polypropylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Polypropylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
Polypropylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Asia Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Asia by Country
06. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
Polypropylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in the Middle East Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in the Middle East by Country
07. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Europe
Polypropylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Europe by Country
08. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in North America
Polypropylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in North America by Country
09. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in FSU
Polypropylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in North America by Country
10. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Africa
Polypropylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects in Africa by Country
11. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in South America
Polypropylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028
12. Polypropylene Capacity Outlook in Oceania
Polypropylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2018-2028
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109107962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.