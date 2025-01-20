Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Socks Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetic socks market size is anticipated to reach USD 376.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030. The rising prevalence of worldwide is expected to fuel market growth.



By product type, the calf-length socks segment held the largest share of 68.1% in 2024. The growth is attributed to an increase in recommendations by doctors and medical councilors of calf-length socks to diabetic neuropathy patients. These socks help to avoid infection in the feet and any potential damage to their circulatory and nervous systems caused by high blood sugar levels

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. According to the report by the American Diabetes Association, nearly 1.6 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, including about 187,000 children and adolescents. Growing cases of diabetes in this region are expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the presence of leading players in this region is driving the market.

E-commerce is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing channel in the coming years. Online searches for diabetic socks have increased steadily, particularly in the United States, Canada, the U.K., and Australia. This bodes well for manufacturers and brands planning to set up e-commerce sites to sell products wholesale or retail or is setting up shop with one of the top auction or on-line retail sites, such as eBay, uBid, and These sites already generate a large amount of traffic, which increases product visibility, thereby enhancing sales of these products through online sales channels.

Diabetic Socks Market Report: Highlights



In terms of product type, the calf-length segment held a 68.1% share of the overall revenue in 2024

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing cases of diabetes are expected to drive the market in the region. China and India are among the top two countries witnessing the largest number of diabetic cases across the globe

By distribution channel, the hypermarket segment held the largest share in 2024 and is expected to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period. The increasing availability of a wide range of diabetic socks in these stores is one of the main reasons driving the segment Companies with a strong brand image will build traction and new companies who leverage technology will continue to enjoy a greater portion of the marketplace.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes