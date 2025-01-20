(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center construction market is expected to reach an estimated $72.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030

The future of the global data center construction market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, and healthcare markets. The major drivers for this market are rising data usage and need for cloud computing among enterprises, growing dependence on e-commerce systems, which calls for powerful data processing and storing capacities, along with increasing utilization of the internet of things (IoT) devices.

The large-scale data center segment will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because they are designed to handle several clients and a variety of computing requirements. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing usage of cloud-based services, particularly in the region's startups and SMEs.

Emerging Trends in the Data Center Construction Market

A set of emerging trends has shaped the Data Center Construction market, which indicates the development of technology and evolution in needs:.



Sustainability Concern: there is increasing demand for incorporating sustainability into the construction of a data center, meaning the use of renewable energy, efficiency in energy with proper cooling systems, and building it in such a way that it will meet the requirements for green certification standards.

More Investment in Edge Computing: In other words, more localized data centers are driven by edge computing. It is based on creating smaller, geographically dispersed data centers to decrease latency and handle data processing closer to the end users.

Rise of Modular Data Centers: Modular data centers are gaining popularity due to their scalability and flexibility. These prefabricated units can be quickly deployed and expanded, offering a cost-effective solution to meet growing data demands.

Adoption of Advanced Cooling Technologies: New cooling technologies, such as liquid cooling and free cooling systems, are being adopted to manage the high heat output of modern data centers. These technologies improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption. AI and Automation Integration: AI and automation have been increasingly integrated into the operations at data centers to create more efficiency and reliability. This is including automatic monitoring and management of systems, optimizing performance and reducing human intervention.

These are the trends changing the outlook of the Data Center Construction market by making it more sustainable, efficient, and scalable. They reflect how the industry is adapting to technological advancements and ever-increasing demands laid on the processing and storage of data.

Recent Developments in the Data Center Construction Market

Recent developments within the data center construction market give a spotlight to critical developments that are changing the landscape of the industry. The elements of development have been majorly driven by demands for high capacity, efficiency, and sustainability.



Adoption of green building standards: More and more data centers have adopted green building standards, such as those by LEED and BREEAM. This shift toward going green has been highly influenced by the desire to lessen environmental impact and abide by the stringency of regulations facing data centers today, which ultimately means more energy efficiency with sustainability.

Innovative Cooling Solutions: With the rapid advancement in providing a solution to growing heat output in high-density computing environments, innovations in liquid cooling and free cooling are being implemented in data center cooling. These technologies further facilitate improved energy efficiency and operational cost reduction.

Expansion of Hyperscale Data Centers: Hyperscale data centers have seen rapid growth in recent times and are designed to support very large data processing needs. These facilities have been designed to offer major cloud service providers and large-scale enterprises efficient large-scale solutions.

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources: Data centers are increasingly integrating renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to reduce their carbon footprint. This trend reflects a broader commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Development of DCIM Tools: New DCIM tools are developed to manage and optimize the operation of data centers more effectively. These have real-time monitoring and analytics to help in raising the bar for efficiency and performance.

All these developments represent the significant changes being driven within the Data Center Construction market, with a key focus on sustainability, efficiency, and scalability. This is indicative of the industry's response to swelling data demands and environmental concerns.

Country-wise Outlook for the Data Center Construction Market



United States: Data centers are being built in the U.S. with a focus on energy-efficient methods, with the integration of renewable sources. Given the surge in data consumption and a boost in regulations, large technology firms are investing in state-of-the-art facilities, including power-efficient cooling systems and sustainable design.

China: China is also aggressively expanding its data center infrastructure to match the runaway digital economy of the country, investing hugely in large-scale data centers with advanced technology capable of handling massive amounts of data processing and storage.

Germany: The data center market in Germany has increasingly addressed the green building concept by assuring energy efficiency. New facilities in the country are designed to meet stringent environmental regulations by deploying high-performance cooling technologies that incorporate renewable sources of energy and reduce carbon footprints.

India: The rise in digital services and cloud computing brought rapid growth to the construction of data centers. The focus lies in constructing affordable, scalable data centers capable of handling data traffic with increasing demand and concern for infrastructure and energy supply. Japan: Japan is prioritizing resilience and earthquake-resistant designs in its data centers. The country is also integrating advanced technologies, including energy-efficient cooling systems and disaster recovery solutions, to ensure operational stability and reliability.

