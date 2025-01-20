Decarbonizing Opportunities In Downstream Oil And Gas: Focus On Process Efficiency, Low-Carbon Hydrogen, Electrification, Carbon Capture, And Alternative Feedstocks.
This report identifies the requirements for meeting emissions targets and introduces the energy transition interventions most suited to decarbonizing the downstream oil and gas industry. The measures discussed include process efficiency, low-carbon hydrogen, electrification, carbon capture, and alternative feedstocks.
Scope
Identifies the decarbonization opportunities in the downstream oil and gas sector. Discusses long-term benefits of decarbonization avenues such as low-carbon hydrogen, electrification, carbon capture, and alternative feedstocks. Discusses challenges to the decarbonization efforts being taken by oil and gas companies in the downstream sector. Discusses case studies of oil and gas companies in decarbonizing downstream sector. Evaluates competitive position of oil and gas companies in their decarbonization efforts.
Reasons to Buy
Evaluates decarbonization opportunities for oil and gas companies in the downstream oil and gas sector. Presents oil and gas case studies for downstream decarbonization. Benchmarks select oil and gas companies on the basis of their decarbonization efforts.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Downstream Carbon Emissions Scope of emissions Refining outlook Petrochemical outlook With NZE scenario, downstream emissions can fall significantly by 2030 Company emission reduction targets Introduction to Decarbonization Technologies Five key decarbonisation technologies for the downstream sector Assessing decarbonization technologies Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization Optimizing Downstream Processes Downstream oil and gas segments Process optimization Electrification in the Downstream Sector Electrification opportunities Low-Carbon Hydrogen Hydrogen growth outlook Hydrogen case studies CCS in the Downstream Sector CCS capacity in downstream oil and gas Major upcoming CCS projects in downstream oil and gas Using captured CO2 as feedstock Alternative Feedstock Biomass to biofuels Companies Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit
