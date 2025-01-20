(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Axis Limited 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Axis Bank's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its initiatives.

Axis Bank Limited (Axis Bank) is a provider of personal and business banking, and other related solutions. Personal includes accounts, deposits, cards, loans, solutions, NRI services, and agriculture and rural banking.

Business banking comprises corporate accounts, corporate loans, capital market services, trade, and forex; and treasury services such as foreign exchange, derivatives trading, and equity and mutual funds. The bank also provides insurance solutions for life, health, travel, motor, and commercial purposes. It serves individuals, corporates, SMEs, government, and NRI clients. It operates in India, the UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, and the UAE.

The report provides information and insights into Axis Bank's tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

