The Business Of The NFL 2024/25: The NFL Is Forecast To Generate Over $12 Billion From American Broadcasters During The 2024/25 NFL Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the professional American league. It explores all the main revenue generators across the league. It also ranks the competing teams based on commercial revenue.

A complete overview of the commercial landscape of the 2024/25 NFL season. The report takes a closer look at the league from a social media, sponsorship and media perspective. It also takes a closer look at the commercial setups of all the clubs on an individual basis.

Multiple networks are showcasing NFL matches for the 2024/25 season in the United States. The NFL is expected to generate over $12 billion from American broadcasters during the 2024/25 NFL season. In August 2024, it was announced that Netflix would showcase live NFL matches for the first time in the streaming giant's history. Another streaming service Amazon Prime is also contracted to show NFL games during the NFL season, as it will air Thursday Night Football and the playoff WildCard round game.

Across the 2024/25 season the NFL is expected to generate roughly $1.8 million from sponsorship deals.

The NFLs top sponsorship deal in terms of annual value is its five-year title sponsorship deal with EA Sports, worth $1.6 billion across the length of the contract.

The brewing company Anheuser-Busch has the second most annually lucrative agreement in place with the league. The one-year renewal partnership is worth $300 million annually, which allows Anheuser-Busch to continue to serve as the league's global exclusive beer and hard seltzer sponsor.

The league's partnership of lowest annual value for the 2024/25 NFL season is La-Z-Boy's three-year deal, worth $0.5 million annually, which allows the brand to serve as the official furniture partner of the NFL London Games.

There are 2064 active sponsorship deals between the league's 32 teams and their partners. The total annual value of the sponsorship deals that have been agreed by NFL teams is roughly $2.3 billion. The analyst estimates that the Los Angeles Rams will receive the most from sponsors across the 2024/25 NFL season. Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are expecting the smallest income from sponsorship partners according to the analyst. The restaurant sector is the most prominent with 232 deals across NFL teams.

The report gives a detailed and in-depth overview of a highly lucrative sports league. The report provides the reader with deep insight into the media and sponsorship landscape of both the league and teams involved.

