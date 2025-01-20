Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

20 January 2025

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 3

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 3:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 26,263,423 201.8191 5,300,461,246 13/01/2025 25,000 211.2452 5,281,130 14/01/2025 25,000 212.9229 5,323,073 15/01/2025 25,000 214.6056 5,365,140 16/01/2025 25,000 214.0001 5,350,003 17/01/2025 25,000 211.2711 5,281,778 Total accumulated over week 3 125,000 212.8090 26,601,123 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 26,388,423 201.8712 5,327,062,369

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.06% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

