(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The Insurance Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New advancements in automation and AI are reshaping the insurance sector, enabling more accurate assessments, faster decision-making, and streamlined operations for insurers and customers. The report offers an in-depth exploration of these technological developments.
The report focuses on high-impact innovations identified through the analyst's proprietary technology Foresights tool, such as automated premium discounting, insurance data analytics, and underwriting AI for insurance applications. Each innovation is explored in depth, revealing the drivers, challenges, and potential applications that will shape the future of the insurance sector. The report provides patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on innovations, and positioning themselves at the forefront of the sector's transformation.
Sector innovation radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the insurance sector; High-impact innovations in the insurance sector that includes supplementary patent details, deep-dive of nine innovations that include their overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz and the methodology.
Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the insurance sector High-impact innovations are ranked in the insurance sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz of select innovations Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories
These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
1. Sector Innovation Radar: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the insurance sector
2. High-impact Innovations: Ranked high-impact innovations in the insurance that include supplementary patent details
3. Innovations Deep-dive: Overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz
4. Methodology
23andMe Holding Co ABAX Advanced New Technologies AF Group AgentSync Aideo Technologies Alberta Motor Association Insurance Alibaba Group Holding Allianz Alphabet Alviere Ant Group Co Ltd Aviva AXA b.well Connected Health Baidu BedaBox Beijing Forestry University Beijing Institute of Technology Beijing Normal University Beijing Youquan Zhihui Information Technology Co BitSight Technologies By Miles Calvinrisk CAMCOM Canary Medical Capital One Financial Corp Carpe Data Cerebri AI China Agricultural University China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research China Ping An Property and Casualty Clara Analytics Clarify Health Solutions Clearpath Robotics Click-Ins ClikAI CollectiveHealth Concept Reply Consensus Point CoreLogic CyberFortress Insurance Services US Dedrone Descartes Labs Dronotec Drover Duck Creek Technologies eBay Ebix Edifecs Eir Electric Sheep Robotics esurance EverPeak Insurance ExamOne EXL Expanse Bioinformatics Federato Foresight Analytics Friss General Motors Co Generali GradientAI Greater Than Harbin Institute of Technology HDVI Health Fidelity Hefei University of Technology Hi.Q Hiscox HOVER Humanising Autonomy Hummingdrone Hunan University Hyundai Motor Co INRIX Intel Corp IntelligentAI International Business Machines Corp Jooycar Koios Intelligence Kookmin University Cooperative Lear Leeo Lemon Healthcare Liberty Insurance Loveland Innovations LunaPBC LyondellBasell Industries ,Majesco Mastercard McKenzie Health System Metail Metromile Micron Technology Milliman MedInsight Nayya Health NetraDyne NIP Group NVIDIA Nym Panasonic Percepto Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd POPS! Diabetes Care Inc Porsche PreAct Technologies Prism Corporate Broking Qomplx Quality Healthcare Intermediary Quest diagnostics Redkik RideCell RightSure ROM Technologies Roots Automation Rosetta Risk Management S&P SCOR Shandong University Simplifai Skydio Snap-on Sonatus Sony Group Corp SOS Lab Co Ltd State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co State Grid Corporation of China Stillwater Insurance Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Ltd Swiss Re Ltd Taikang Insurance Group Tekion Corp Tempus Labs Tencent Thatcham Research The Allstate Corp The Cigna Group The Hartford Financial Services Group The Toronto-Dominion Bank The Travelers Companies Theator Thoughtful Tongdun Technology Toyota Tractable TruckPay underwriter United Parcel Service UnitedHealth Group University of Texas System USAA Verisk Analytics Verizon Communications West Bend Insurance Xceedance Xidian University Yembo Inc Zendrive ZestyAI Zhejiang University
