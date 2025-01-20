U.S. Pates Market Growth Review 2018-2023 And Forecast Analytics To 2028: Key Value And Volume Insights By Brand And Distribution Channel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pates Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pates market in the United States of America registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.97% during the period 2018 to 2023 with a sales value of USD 3.91 billion in 2023, an increase of 7.87% over 2022. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2023, when it grew by 7.87% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2020, when it increased by 2.47% over 2019.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2018-2023 and illustrative forecasts to 2028, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Pates and its variants.

Research Scope



Overall pates market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2018 to 2028.

Value and Volume terms for the top brands. Distribution channel sales analytics from 2020-2023.

Reasons to Buy



Get access to authoritative and granular data on the pates market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns. Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered

1 Pates Market Overview

2 The United States of America Pates Market Analytics, 2018-28

2.1 Pates Value Analytics, 2018-28

2.1.1 Pates Market by Value, 2018-28

2.2 Pates Volume Analytics, 2018-28

2.2.1 Pates Market by Volume, 2018-28

3 The United States of America Pates Brand Analytics, 2020-23

3.1 Pates Brand Analytics by Value, 2020-23

3.2 Pates Brand Analytics by Volume, 2020-23

4 The United States of America Pates Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

4.1 Pates Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

5 Appendix

5.1 Definitions

5.1.1 Category Definitions

5.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

5.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

5.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

5.1.5 Graphical representation of Brands

5.1.6 Exchange Rates

5.1.7 Methodology Summary

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900