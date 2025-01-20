(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Packaged Food Applications Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share of Over 74% in 2024
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Food Packaging market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type, Material, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Food Packaging market size is expected to reach USD 148.2 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030. The market is anticipated to be driven by a surge in demand for food delivery services, coupled with the rapid growth in single-serve and portable food packs.
North America Food Packaging Market Report: Highlights
By material, the paper and paper-based food packaging material segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for biodegradable and more sustainable packaging solutions. By type, under the flexible segment, the pouches segment is expected to witness the highest growth from 2025 to 2030 as they occupy lesser space during transportation, consume less plastic material, and present a better sustainability profile in comparison to their rigid counterparts. The rigid type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The high adoption of rigid packaging products, such as bottles and jars, trays and containers, and caps and closures, owing to their durability and property of offering high protection to food and beverage products is contributing to the segment growth. Based on application, the packaged food segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 74.83% in 2024. The high demand for packaged foods owing to the change in consumer lifestyle has driven the segment in recent years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The market is steadily moving toward sustainable packaging owing to the rising stringent regulations on the use of excessive plastic packaging, coupled with the growing awareness regarding sustainability among consumers
This report addresses:
Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030 Growth opportunities and trend analyses Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $111.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $148.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.8%
| Regions Covered
| North America
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Insights
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. North America Food Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. North America Food Packaging Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis
3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024
3.6. Regulatory Framework
3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans
3.6.2. Standards and Compliances
3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis
3.7. Market Dynamics
3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.7.3. Industry Challenges
3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.9. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. North America Food Packaging Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
4.1. North America Food Packaging Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.1.1. Rigid
4.1.2. Flexible
Chapter 5. North America Food Packaging Market: Material Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
5.1. North America Food Packaging Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.1.1. Paper & Paper-based
5.1.2. Plastic
5.1.3. Metal
5.1.4. Glass
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. North America Food Packaging Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
6.1. North America Food Packaging Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.1.1. Packaged Food
6.1.2. Food Service Industry
6.1.3. Household
Chapter 7. North America Food Packaging Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
7.1. Regional Snapshot
7.2. North America Food Packaging Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
7.3. North America
7.4. U.S.
7.5. Canada
7.6. Mexico
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Vendor Landscape
8.2.1. Company Categorization
8.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
8.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users
8.3. Competitive Dynamics
8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking
8.3.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3.3. Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Amcor plc
8.4.2. Sealed Air
8.4.3. Sonoco
8.4.4. Berry Global Inc.
8.4.5. WestRock Company
8.4.6. Mondi
8.4.7. Genpak LLC
8.4.8. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
8.4.9. Chantler Packages
8.4.10. WINPAK Ltd.
8.4.11. Alpha Packaging
8.4.12. BE Packaging and Logistic Sdn. Bhd.
8.4.13. Cheer Pack North America
8.4.14. Evanesce Inc.
8.4.15. PacMoore Products Inc.
8.4.16. Innovative Fiber
8.4.17. Emmerson Packaging
8.4.18. PakTech
8.4.19. Tradepak
8.4.20. ProAmpac
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
North American Food Packaging Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109107735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.