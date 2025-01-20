(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Packaged Food Applications Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share of Over 74% in 2024 Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Food Packaging Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type, Material, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Food Packaging market size is expected to reach USD 148.2 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030. The market is anticipated to be driven by a surge in demand for food delivery services, coupled with the rapid growth in single-serve and portable food packs.



North America Food Packaging Market Report: Highlights

By material, the paper and paper-based food packaging material segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for biodegradable and more sustainable packaging solutions.

By type, under the flexible segment, the pouches segment is expected to witness the highest growth from 2025 to 2030 as they occupy lesser space during transportation, consume less plastic material, and present a better sustainability profile in comparison to their rigid counterparts.

The rigid type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The high adoption of rigid packaging products, such as bottles and jars, trays and containers, and caps and closures, owing to their durability and property of offering high protection to food and beverage products is contributing to the segment growth.

Based on application, the packaged food segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 74.83% in 2024. The high demand for packaged foods owing to the change in consumer lifestyle has driven the segment in recent years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The market is steadily moving toward sustainable packaging owing to the rising stringent regulations on the use of excessive plastic packaging, coupled with the growing awareness regarding sustainability among consumers This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $111.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $148.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. North America Food Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. North America Food Packaging Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. North America Food Packaging Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. North America Food Packaging Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Rigid

4.1.2. Flexible

Chapter 5. North America Food Packaging Market: Material Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. North America Food Packaging Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Paper & Paper-based

5.1.2. Plastic

5.1.3. Metal

5.1.4. Glass

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. North America Food Packaging Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. North America Food Packaging Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Packaged Food

6.1.2. Food Service Industry

6.1.3. Household

Chapter 7. North America Food Packaging Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Regional Snapshot

7.2. North America Food Packaging Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. U.S.

7.5. Canada

7.6. Mexico

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. Company Categorization

8.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

8.3. Competitive Dynamics

8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

8.3.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Amcor plc

8.4.2. Sealed Air

8.4.3. Sonoco

8.4.4. Berry Global Inc.

8.4.5. WestRock Company

8.4.6. Mondi

8.4.7. Genpak LLC

8.4.8. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

8.4.9. Chantler Packages

8.4.10. WINPAK Ltd.

8.4.11. Alpha Packaging

8.4.12. BE Packaging and Logistic Sdn. Bhd.

8.4.13. Cheer Pack North America

8.4.14. Evanesce Inc.

8.4.15. PacMoore Products Inc.

8.4.16. Innovative Fiber

8.4.17. Emmerson Packaging

8.4.18. PakTech

8.4.19. Tradepak

8.4.20. ProAmpac

