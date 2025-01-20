Iran mourns loss of couple of judiciary leaders

(MENAFN) Iran grieves the loss of two distinguished judicial figures, Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53, who were tragically martyred in a attack at their workplace on Saturday.



A memorial service in their honor was held on Sunday at Tehran’s Martyrs' Memorial Hall.



Several funeral and commemoration events are planned to honor their sacrifices. On Monday, January 21, a funeral procession for martyr Ali Razini will begin at 8:00 AM from Ark Mosque to the Supreme Court in Tehran. Later, at 2:00 PM, a second procession will take place in Qom, starting from Imam Hassan Askari (AS) Mosque and ending at the shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumeh (SA), where mourners will gather to pay their respects.



As part of the rites, Martyr Razini’s body will be circled around the sacred shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumeh (SA) in Qom.



Memorial services will follow on the same day. The first will be held after the Maghrib and Isha prayers at Qom’s Masjid al-Azam. Another service is scheduled for Wednesday, January 23, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Imam Sadiq (AS) Mosque in Palestine Square, Tehran.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109107697