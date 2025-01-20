EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Report

Hypoport SE: Business volume increases significantly in 2024

Operational key figures for FY 2024 Hypoport SE: Business volume increases significantly in 2024

Europace transaction volume for mortgages increased by 27% for the entire year of 2024

Cooperative banks and savings banks saw a significant increase of around 50% each

REM corporate financing faced a weak market environment in 2024

The dynamics of customer acquisition on the residential property management platform continued at a high level (+37%) The premium volume of insurance portfolios migrated to or managed on SMART INSUR and ePension also continued to increase in 2024 Berlin, January 20, 2024: The operational key figures for the business models of the Hypoport Group developed almost exclusively positively in the past financial year 2024 compared to the previous year. In particular, the mortgage finance business models within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment contributed to the growth of the Hypoport Group due to an improved market environment and market share gains of the platforms Europace, Finmas, and Genopace. The loan volume for the purchase of existing properties performed particularly well. The combination of a continuously worsening rental supply and interest rates that have declined compared to 2023 prompted more consumers to purchase owner-occupied properties. This already led to a slight increase in residential property prices in 2024. To reduce their loan burden, consumers shortened the fixed interest period compared to 2023. The loan volume for residential construction remained low in 2024 due to excessive, inconsistent, and unstable regulations, resulting in high construction costs. The same applies to loans for energy-efficient renovations and the refinancing of expiring loan agreements. In the corporate financing business model (REM Capital), the new business volume did increase; however, processing times for federal funding programs have significantly lengthened, and the implementation of related projects has been considerably delayed, leading to a significant decline in the realized business volume of corporate financing compared to 2023. The demand for loans from the residential sector for new rental housing and energy-efficient renovations remained at a low level in 2024, while the gain in market share on the residential property management platform remained high. You can find the detailed development of the key figures for all three segments in the table below. (€ billion) FY/24 FY/23 FY

change Q4/24 Q4/23 Q4

change Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment Mortgage transaction volume* on Europace 66.11 51.86 +27% 17.81 12.71 +40% of which mortgage transaction volume on Finmas 9.89 6.69 +48% 2.57 1.82 +41% of which mortgage transaction volume on Genopace 16.35 11.13 +47% 4.53 2.84 +59% Average fixed-interest period for mortgages (in years) 11.04 11.98 -8% 10.92 11.22 -3% Building finance transaction volume* on Europace 6.44 7.24 -11% 1.55 1.52 +2% Volume of mortgages brokered* by Dr. Klein Privatkunden 6.89 5.33 +29% 1.91 1.28 +49% Value of the residential properties inspected and appraised by VALUE AG 31.38 30.64 +2% 7.95 8.23 -3% Financing Platforms segment Volume of new loans brokered on the property financing platform by Dr. Klein Wowi 1.28 1.22 +4% 0.44 0.48 -9% Number of flats managed through WoWi Digital ('000) 414.9 302.2 +37% Volume of personal loan transactions* on Europace 6.03 5.38 +12% 1.27 1.24 +2% Volume of new corporate finance projects at REM Capital ('book') 2.27 1.34 +69% 0.45 0.30 +54% Volume of corporate finance projects at REM Capital ('Bill') 1.46 1.92 -24% 0.51 0.87 -58% Insurance Platforms segment 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2023 change Volume of policies migrated to SMART INSUR (annual net premiums) 4.69 4.13 +14% Volume of policies migrated to SMART INSUR and validated (annual net premiums) 1.83 1.45 +33% Volume of policies managed on ePension (annual net premiums) 0.29 0.21 +34% * All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance ('Bausparen') and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above. About Hypoport SE Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms. The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers. The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein WoWi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace). In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies. The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015. Contact: Jan H. Pahl

