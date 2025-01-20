Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 13 January 2025 – 17 January 2025

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 3:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 14,601,028 13.19 192,569,927 13 January 2025 188,995 13.85 2,617,713 14 January 2025 53,188 13.94 741,467 15 January 2025 476 14.12 6,721 16 January 2025 375,000 14.51 5,441,138 17 January 2025 385,000 14.26 5,489,099 Total, week number 3 1,002,659 14.26 14,296,138 Accumulated under the program 15,603,687 13.26 206,866,065

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 38,693,960 own shares corresponding to 2.51 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

