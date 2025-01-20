Qatari Falconry Archive: Mammoth Project To Maintain Cultural Legacy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: It is well known to all people that preserving the cultural and historic identity of nations requires accurate vision and benchmarks in documentation, as long as this identity is highly significant in safeguarding heritage, particularly the Intangible cultural heritage, which comprises practices, mores, knowledge, and skills bequeathed by generations.

A wide diversity of groups constantly innovates in this heritage in alignment with their environments and interaction with nature, thereby enhancing the feelings of identity and continuation.

Accordingly, Qatari Society of Al Gannas (AGQS) are making unwavering efforts in advancing its falconry archive project, which was commenced many years ago, which has clearly enabled AGQS to collect several sources and references of falconry heritage, along with oral narratives and documentary videos that document hunting and falconry expeditions.

Speaking to QNA, academic researcher and member of the Union of Arab Historians, Dr. Omar Al Ajli, stated that these outputs helped maintain the inveterate cultural legacy, in terms of mores, arts and language to ensure they are tightly kept in memories, highlighting that archiving contributes to storing information and strengthening collective memory.

Archiving process ensures the protection of this legacy with its overall historical facts against manipulation and forgery through accurate documentation for the benefit of generations to come, since archiving offers primary sources and documents that can be cited in academic research and history, thereby nurturing the humanitarian knowledge, highlighted Dr. Al Ajli.

Launched in 2015 to document the history of hunting and falconry, the archive is a major step in preserving this intangible heritage, in terms of numerous positive aspects such as maintaining falconry traditions as the core pillar of the Qatari and Gulf heritage, he added.

Chairman of AGQS's Board of Directors, Ali bin Khatam Al Mahshadi, highlighted to QNA that the society took upon itself the mission of documenting falconry to be maintained for the next generation, emphasizing that its operation is not restricted to this legacy, but rather goes beyond to include other significant projects, in terms of returning falcons to their natural habitats, along with other critical projects.

Since the launch of this archive, AGQS has embarked on establishing its library to be a professional reference for the Qatari, Arab and Gulf falconry, which comprises a diverse collection of photographic, written, and audiovisual materials that meticulously document this rich Qatari heritage.

It is part and parcel of both the Gulf and global cultural legacy, Al Mahshadi highlighted, adding that the initiative aims to foster specialized scientific, historical, and literary research focused on falconry and traditional hunting practices.