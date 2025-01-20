Queclink Unveils WR310 Series, Redefining Industrial Connectivity With 5G And Wi-Fi 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The WR310 Series brings cutting-edge to industries where seamless, high-speed, and reliable connectivity is essential. This new product line is specifically engineered to meet the challenges of smart , industrial IoT (IIoT) , and edge computing , providing unparalleled performance for businesses that rely on mission-critical applications.

Unparalleled Performance for Demanding Environments

The WR310 is powered by 5G SA/NSA technology, offering ultra-low latency and high that enable real-time communication, faster data transmission, and enhanced reliability. Built on Qualcomm 's leading chips, the WR310 ensures exceptional processing power and connectivity performance. This means industrial businesses can leverage 5G for mission-critical applications, supporting the increasing demand for bandwidth in environments like smart factories, energy grids, and remote monitoring systems.

In addition to 5G , the WR310 Series features GNSS positioning and Wi-Fi 6 , with both technologies undergoing RF calibration during manufacturing for strengthened quality control. With higher capacity and faster speeds, the WR310 ensures optimal performance, even in environments with a large number of connected devices. Businesses can now support a higher density of IoT devices without compromising on speed or efficiency.

Versatile Connectivity for Legacy and Future Systems

The WR310 series is designed with flexibility in mind. Equipped with multiple industrial interfaces-including RS232 , RS485 , and Gigabit Ethernet -the router ensures compatibility with both legacy systems and the latest devices. This versatility is further enhanced by its ability to connect wirelessly with nearby beacons or sensors using Bluetooth , streamlining communication and expanding integration possibilities. This multi-interface design makes it ideal for businesses looking to integrate new technologies into their existing infrastructure without the need for costly upgrades.

"The WR310 Series bridges the gap between old and new technologies," said Jay Gong, Sales Manager at Queclink. "Our customers can now easily modernize their network architecture while maintaining compatibility with existing systems. This is especially crucial for industries that rely on legacy equipment but need the performance boost that 5G and Wi-Fi 6 provide."

Tailored for Global Connectivity

To meet the diverse needs of global industrial sectors, the WR310 series is available in three distinct models:



WR310FEU : Designed for EMEA, AP, and Brazil regions

WR310FAU : Tailored for LATAM markets WR310FNA : Optimized for North America

Each model is fine-tuned for local cellular conditions, ensuring robust and reliable connectivity no matter where businesses are located.

For more information on the WR310 Series and to request a demo, visit or contact

