Female healthcare employees, the very professionals tasked with improving women's health, face significant barriers to accessing and navigating care in the workplace.



FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) and FemTechnology today announced results of a groundbreaking global survey exposing critical gaps in workplace support for women's health.

This survey gathered insights directly from more than 1,000 female employees working in the healthcare sector-covering 42 countries and 6 continents-to better understand their authentic experiences and pressing needs, highlighting that women's health is not just a personal concern but a corporate priority with substantial impacts on productivity and financial well-being-for both women and organizations.

Key Survey Findings



70% of respondents reported losing 1-5 days of productivity in the past month due to women's health issues.

61% of respondents indicated they'd taken time off due to women's health conditions.

Only 10.14% of respondents agreed that their employer provides adequate education and resources on women's health issues affecting work.

76% of respondents indicated interest in a tool provided by their employer that would facilitate their ability to navigate women's health.

74% of women expressed interest in a tool that aligns their specific symptoms with employer-provided benefits. Many employees experience discomfort discussing women's health at work, with 61% agreeing there is a stigma associated with these discussions.

"Women's health isn't a personal issue-it's a business imperative with massive economic implications," said Mary Stutts, CEO of the HBA. "We know from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that women comprise nearly 80% of the healthcare workforce in the United States and between 65% to 70% globally, according to the World Health Organization. Unsupported health conditions translate to thousands of dollars per employee every year, adding up to millions in hidden costs for companies. A healthcare system built around a one-size-fits-all model fails the workforce. These failures ripple across organizations in tangible ways: lost productivity from untreated health issues, disengagement as employees struggle to balance work and unmet care needs, and missed innovation as talented women are held back or leave roles that don't support them.

"The data is undeniable: women are navigating systems that weren't designed for them, and companies are paying the price-losing millions in hidden costs because workplace systems fail to support women," said Oriana Kraft, CEO of FemTechnology. "Closing these gaps isn't just the right thing to do-it's the key to unlocking productivity, driving innovation, and securing a competitive edge in the modern workforce. By incorporating a navigation tool that aligns employee needs with employer offerings, companies can create clarity and deliver customized treatment options while streamlining access to care," Kraft added. "Women are key contributors to the workforce – investing in women's health is the smartest decision a business can make-for its people, its bottom line, and its long-term success."

Stutts added, "Women are essential to organizational success, yet gaps in support result in direct costs from absenteeism, retention and turnover, as well as indirect losses in engagement and innovation. Ignoring these gaps drains value that companies could reclaim through targeted support. Healthcare sector employers have an opportunity to step up and lead the way for the rest of the corporate world to follow."

LaToya Tapscott, senior director of the HBA Think Tank, echoed these sentiments: "Supporting women's health is more than a benefits upgrade; it's a strategic investment that lowers costs, enhances well-being, and sets a new standard for workplace success. For businesses ready to act, this isn't just a moment for change-it's a chance to lead, compete, and thrive in the modern economy. Companies that prioritize women's health have an unprecedented opportunity to gain an economic edge, unlock untapped productivity, and build a more resilient, high-performing workforce."

Recommendations for Action from the HBA Think Tank and FemTechnology:

The gaps in women's health support are vast and deeply embedded in current healthcare models. However, there are actionable steps that employers can take to create a more inclusive, equitable health landscape for female employees. Here's how to start closing the gap, why it matters, and the impact it can create:

Centralize resources to create a new care model for women's health

Women currently face a fragmented system that's difficult to navigate, and physicians who have not been trained on how to support their needs–leading to missed opportunities for support and increased out-of-pocket costs.

Allowing women to easily access and understand all available benefits related to their unique health needs, covering everything from reproductive health to chronic condition support, would ensure that women can connect to the care they need without undue complexity, improving engagement with health benefits, reducing delays in accessing care, and ensuring employees feel supported by their organization.

Reconsider how 'women's health' is defined within your organization and what is being done to address it

Survey responses highlight that conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), pelvic floor dysfunction, Factor V, PCOS, and endometriosis are essential women's health issues-not just those traditionally linked to reproductive transitions like fertility, pregnancy, and menopause. Investing in support for these conditions, along with chronic issues like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mental health, which often present differently in women, can reduce hidden costs for companies. Addressing these conditions with a gender-informed approach, will allow employers to reduce the costs associated with these conditions (in terms of healthcare expenses and productivity losses), benefiting both employees' well-being and companies' bottom lines.

Invest in listening to women

Investing in a tool that maps out gaps in women's healthcare and captures direct feedback from female employees presents a valuable opportunity for companies. Such a platform would allow women to input their health concerns, identify areas where benefits exist to meet their needs, and receive support where there are existing gaps. By collecting this feedback, employers can gain insights into the most pressing health needs and adjust their benefits to better support women across different life stages. This proactive approach not only helps close care gaps but also demonstrates a commitment to women's health, fostering a more engaged, satisfied, and resilient workforce.

Survey methodology and full report availability

A collaboration between the HBA's Think Tank and FemTechnology , this survey was completed by 1,081 women in the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association community from 42 countries and 6 continents. The survey was designed to gather insights into respondent experiences with women's health issues and their workplace impact. It was distributed via email and social media over a four-week period, and included a combination of Likert-scale questions, multiple-choice items, and open-ended questions, allowing for both quantitative analysis and qualitative insights. Responses were collected anonymously to protect participant confidentiality and encourage candid responses. The data was analyzed using descriptive statistics for quantitative items, while qualitative responses were thematically summarized to identify recurring themes and illustrative quotes. The full report titled "The State of Women's Health in the Workplace" by Mary Stutts, HBA CEO, LaToya Tapscott (HBA Think Tank Senior Director), and Oriana Kraft (FemTechnology CEO) is available HERE .

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA):

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 80 locations throughout the world, the HBA serves a community of more than 85,000 individuals and nearly 150 Corporate Partners. The HBA provides access to industry thought leaders and influencers; educational programs to develop leadership skills; and distinctive global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies to promote visibility of their achievements in advancing gender parity in the workplace.

About the HBA Think Tank:

The HBA Think Tank is a research-driven, collaborative hub dedicated to addressing systemic barriers and advancing opportunities for women in healthcare. As part of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), the Think Tank equips companies with actionable insights, benchmarking tools, and innovative strategies to foster meaningful change. Its mission spans four critical areas: leadership representation, amplifying women of color, workplace health and wellness, and financial acumen. Through cutting-edge research, expert collaboration, and customized solutions, the Think Tank empowers organizations to transform their workplaces, enhance health outcomes for women, and lead the way in creating a more equitable healthcare ecosystem.

About FemTechnology:

FemTechnology is building the future of women's healthcare by addressing the gender health data gap and driving innovation across the women's health ecosystem. From their global FemTechnology Summit, which brings together thought leaders to catalyze change, to their university series, which scouts groundbreaking research and amplifies its impact, FemTechnology connects insights to action. At the core of their work is ORI, a personalized health navigation platform that centralizes best-in-class solutions in women's health. ORI collects and analyzes data to uncover hidden cost drivers, provide actionable workforce insights, and implement tailored strategies. It empowers employers to reduce healthcare expenses, optimize benefits, and improve employee outcomes while ensuring women have seamless access to personalized care that meets their unique needs. For more information, please visit .

About ORI:

Developed by FemTechnology, ORI is a personalized health navigation platform designed to close gaps in women's healthcare, reduce employer costs, and improve employee outcomes. By centralizing best-in-class solutions in women's health and providing actionable data on workforce health trends, ORI helps organizations uncover hidden cost drivers, optimize benefit utilization, and implement actionable, tailored strategies for women's health. Employers gain a nuanced understanding of their workforce's needs through anonymized, aggregated data, along with evidence-based recommendations and targeted interventions to reduce absenteeism and healthcare expenses. Employees benefit from seamless access to personalized care options, ensuring their unique health needs are met effectively and efficiently.

