In-Memory Computing Market Size To Surpass $72 Billion By 2032 Owing To Increasing Demand For Real-Time Data Processing

The In-Memory Computing is set to grow rapidly, driven by rising demand for real-time data analysis and the expansion of big data applications.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The in-memory computing market size was USD 17.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report:Keyplayers:TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Fujitsu Limited, Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc.Accelerating Data Insights with In-Memory ComputingIn-memory computing stores data in RAM rather than on slower disk drives, significantly reducing latency and enabling the rapid analysis of large datasets. Businesses to reach decisions faster, integrate data, and reduce costs, making it an essential industry for retail, banking, and IT services. Cloud computing democratizes access, and this revolutionary technology can be tapped into by SMEs. Real-time analytics and machine learning make this adoption, as actionable insights are delivered. Innovations such as the 2023 updates from SAP reflect its significant impact on the industry, as real-time analytics has the biggest market share because of the rising demand for instant insights and smarter, interactive systems.Unlocking Growth with IoT and Advanced ApplicationsThe Internet of Things (IoT) is pushing tremendous potential in the in-memory computing market by creating enormous volumes of real-time data to be processed and analyzed efficiently. Newly emerging applications in the form of AI-driven predictive analytics and sophisticated machine learning further boost the potential in the market. Moreover, growing mobile and internet banking usage requires more demand for real-time fraud detection as well as the personalization of customers' experiences. This implies that in-memory computing will support innovation and growth across industries with these trends in place, paving the way for transformative data-driven decision-making changes.Segment AnalysisBy ComponentIn 2023, the In-Memory Database (IMDB) solutions segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for better performance, scalability, and the creation of real-time applications, which are very key drivers for the high growth rate of the IMC market globally. Moreover, IMDB solutions also help achieve economies of scale in development and operation by allowing the standardization of an IMC system.By ApplicationThe risk management and fraud detection segment is anticipated to achieve the largest market share during the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth is fueled by the rising need of organizations to bolster their risk intelligence capabilities to counter exposures effectively. Additionally, the application helps firms to reduce risk and make vital business processes leaner through aspects such as IT security compliance management, including conformance to the ISO 27001 standard, and providing for automated risk notification.Enquiry Before Buy:Key Regional DevelopmentsNorth America accounted for 35% of the global in-memory computing market in 2023, driven primarily by real-time analytics, big data processing, and artificial intelligence demands from the United States, SAP HANA's real-time data processing space gained massive traction. It became faster in high-frequency trading and better suited for risk assessment and fraud detection in financial institutions. The technologically robust ecosystem combined with this region's concentrated innovation mode helps it rank among the top for in-memory computing solution adoption.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation in countries like China and India. The region is a leader in business process outsourcing and manufacturing, which generates a huge amount of data that needs to be stored and analyzed efficiently. Increased investments by technology companies are also driving the adoption of in-memory computing in this region.Recent DevelopmentsIn January 2023: Intel introduced Optane Persistent Memory, combining the speed of DRAM with the capacity of flash memory for in-memory computing applications like real-time analytics and machine learning.In March 2023: Microsoft launched Azure Synapse Analytics, a platform combining Azure SQL Data Warehouse and Azure Data Lake Storage to enable real-time analytics on large data volumes.Access Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

