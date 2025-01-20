(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) data-text="Kim Yew Integrated Celebrates 40 Years With $68,000 Donation To The Business Times Budding Artists Fund" data-link=" Yew Integrated Celebrates 40 Years With $68,000 Donation To The Business Times Budding Artists Fund" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - Led by a new management and board since 2021, Kim Yew Integrated marked its 40th anniversary with a $68,000 donation to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) at a celebration on 18 January 2025. Kim Yew Integrated is a leading provider of Integrated Facilities Management services in Singapore.







Mr Patrick Tan, Managing Director of Kim Yew Integrated, presents a cheque during Kim Yew Integrated's 40th anniversary dinner to Ms Chen Hui Fen, Editor of The Business Times and Board Member of TRCL, and Ms Elaine Tan, Head of Partnership Development at TRCL.

Since 2021, Kim Yew Integrated has been led by Managing Director, Mr. Patrick Tan, supported by a new management and board that is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency. The new leadership team is driving a digital-first vision for the future, focusing on innovation to deliver integrated, cutting-edge services that exceed customer expectations.

In his speech at the 40th anniversary dinner, Mr. Tan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Kim Yew Integrated team, partners and clients, acknowledging that their trust and contributions have been the force behind the company's progress. He said: 'These enduring partnerships have not only been key to our growth over the past 40 years but have also inspired us to give back to the community. As part of tonight's celebration, we are proud to support The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and TRCL, creating opportunities for children and youth to pursue their passions and furthering our commitment to make a lasting, positive impact on society beyond our business endeavours.'

The BT BAF aims to make the arts accessible for children and youth from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. This donation will directly support TRCL, a charity that empowers children and youth from underserved backgrounds to fulfil their potential in the arts and culture sectors.

Founded in 1985, Kim Yew Integrated has grown from a traditional term contractor into an industry leader. Today the company has a workforce of over 700 employees and boasts a successful track record, completing over 200 projects across Asia. Over the past 40 years, Kim Yew Integrated has achieved numerous accolades, including Singapore International Facility Management Association's (SIFMA) Gold Plus certifications for facilities management and sustainability, and SIFMA Smart Technology wins for three consecutive years (2021-2023).

Kim Yew Integrated