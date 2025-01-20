(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORTH CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert & John, the promoter of groundbreaking, impactful and innovative solutions such as Roducate and Ductour, is thrilled to announce the

upcoming launch of its Mobile Virtual Operator (MVNO), Liv, with

system

support from

XIUS,

the

world's

leading service

provider.

The strategic alliance comes off the back of a competitive bid process in which

XIUS emerged successful, and marks a bold step in redefining the telecommunications ecosystem, transcending traditional telephony to include an expansive suite of services that will enrich the lives of everyday Nigerians.

Liv is set to deliver a world-class network experience that integrates advanced connectivity with essential lifestyle solutions. More than a telecommunications service, Liv's MVNO will retail the essentials of life,

catering to the evolving needs of

modern consumers.

"As an organization, we are committed to asking and answering the fundamental question; "How are you living?" Our quest to answer this continues to lead us on paths that aim to transform the way people live, by helping to bridge the gaps in everyday living," said

Femisola Awosika, Chief Executive Officer. "So join us for the launch of Liv, our innovative mobile

technology that goes beyond network connectivity to offer enhanced access to

the essentials of

life."

The introduction of Liv's MVNO aims to foster convenience, reliability, and

access to digital resources that drive both personal and economic growth,

while

also

strengthening familial

ties rooted

in community.

From smartphones and smart home devices to unique service packages that

combine data, voice, and digital lifestyle services, as well as an expansive

range of enterprise solutions, Liv is setting the stage for a new era of

seamless,

integrated telecom

solutions.

This bold move is poised to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape in Nigeria, providing a robust platform that supports both connectivity and essential services.

"Liv is a valued customer for XIUS and is delighted to be part of this

deployment enabling Liv to expand its service portfolio and subscriber

capacity. XIUS

is

a

global

telecom core

network

infrastructure

platform

specialist, offering its 3G/4G/5G Core, IMS Core and our boutique suite of

Digital

XIUS

is

glad

that

Liv has

shown

faith

in

XIUS

for

its

MVNO launch in Nigeria," XIUS Founder & CEO,

G.V.

Kumar

said.

XIUS, with its technology solutions, is supporting leading Mobile Carriers and

MVNO's

like

Liv to migrate to future-ready platforms and solutions to enhance their revenues and offer better customer experience to its subscribers.

Launch is set for Q1 2025, and Liv promises that this new offering will be more than just a service – it will be a vital partner in the daily lives of Nigerians.

XIUS

is

a

telecom

core

network

infrastructure

platform

specialist

serving mobile, broadband and fixed wireless communication service providers. 24

years of telco-grade network, over 200 deployments in 5 continents, having

filed over 120 patent applications, with 35 being awarded till date. XIUS offers

core network infrastructure for 3G / 4G / 5G mobile networks, IMS based VoIP

telephony services.

Contact

us -

[email protected]

For

more

information,

please

visit

-



