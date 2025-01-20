(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NORTH CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert & John, the promoter of groundbreaking, impactful and innovative solutions such as Roducate and Ductour, is thrilled to announce the
upcoming launch of its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Liv, with
system
support from
XIUS,
the
world's
leading service
provider.
The strategic alliance comes off the back of a competitive bid process in which
XIUS emerged successful, and marks a bold step in redefining the telecommunications ecosystem, transcending traditional telephony to include an expansive suite of services that will enrich the lives of everyday Nigerians.
Liv is set to deliver a world-class network experience that integrates advanced connectivity with essential lifestyle solutions. More than a telecommunications service, Liv's MVNO will retail the essentials of life,
catering to the evolving needs of
modern consumers.
"As an organization, we are committed to asking and answering the fundamental question; "How are you living?" Our quest to answer this continues to lead us on paths that aim to transform the way people live, by helping to bridge the gaps in everyday living," said
Femisola Awosika, Chief Executive Officer. "So join us for the launch of Liv, our innovative mobile
technology that goes beyond network connectivity to offer enhanced access to
the essentials of
life."
The introduction of Liv's MVNO aims to foster convenience, reliability, and
access to digital resources that drive both personal and economic growth,
while
also
strengthening familial
ties rooted
in community.
From smartphones and smart home devices to unique service packages that
combine data, voice, and digital lifestyle services, as well as an expansive
range of enterprise solutions, Liv is setting the stage for a new era of
seamless,
integrated telecom
solutions.
This bold move is poised to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape in Nigeria, providing a robust platform that supports both connectivity and essential services.
"Liv is a valued customer for XIUS and is delighted to be part of this
deployment enabling Liv to expand its service portfolio and subscriber
capacity. XIUS
is
a
global
telecom core
network
infrastructure
platform
specialist, offering its 3G/4G/5G Core, IMS Core and our boutique suite of
Digital
XIUS
is
glad
that
Liv has
shown
faith
in
XIUS
for
its
MVNO launch in Nigeria," XIUS Founder & CEO,
G.V.
Kumar
said.
XIUS, with its technology solutions, is supporting leading Mobile Carriers and
MVNO's
like
Liv to migrate to future-ready platforms and solutions to enhance their revenues and offer better customer experience to its subscribers.
Launch is set for Q1 2025, and Liv promises that this new offering will be more than just a service – it will be a vital partner in the daily lives of Nigerians.
XIUS
is
a
telecom
core
network
infrastructure
platform
specialist
serving mobile, broadband and fixed wireless communication service providers. 24
years of telco-grade network, over 200 deployments in 5 continents, having
filed over 120 patent applications, with 35 being awarded till date. XIUS offers
core network infrastructure for 3G / 4G / 5G mobile networks, IMS based VoIP
telephony services.
Contact
us -
[email protected]
For
more
information,
please
visit
-
