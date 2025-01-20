Replacement In Bonds For New Lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen A/S Replacement in bonds for new lending On January 31, 2025, the following replacement of for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond Type Current Bond New Bond Cita6 (SDO)



ISIN DK0009547804 ISIN DK0009549347 Interest rate spread 0.45% Interest rate spread 0.50% Maturity date 01-01-2028 Maturity date 01-07-2028 Closing date 31-10-2027 Closing date 30-04-2028

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

Meddelelse_UK