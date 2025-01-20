Replacement In Bonds For New Lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Replacement in bonds for new lending
On January 31, 2025, the following replacement of bond for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.
| Bond Type
| Current Bond
| New Bond
| Cita6 (SDO)
| ISIN
| DK0009547804
| ISIN
| DK0009549347
| Interest rate spread
| 0.45%
| Interest rate spread
| 0.50%
| Maturity date
| 01-01-2028
| Maturity date
| 01-07-2028
| Closing date
| 31-10-2027
| Closing date
| 30-04-2028
Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
