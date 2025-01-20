Search Operation In North Kashmir's Sopore Enters Second Day
Date
1/20/2025 2:04:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The anti-terrorist operation in the forests of Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Monday as security forces continued cordon and search of the area, officials said.
The security forces maintained a tight cordon at Zaloora Gujjarpati area of Sopore Police district and intensified searches for suspected terorrists in the area this morning, the official said.
They said the cordon was laid on Sunday as security forces noticed fire while unearthing a militant hideout.
Further details are awaited, the officials said, adding there were no casualty reported so far.
|
