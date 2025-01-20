WFP News Video: First WFP Trucks Cross Into Gaza As Ceasefire Opens Window Of Hope For Hungry Families

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Shot: 19Jan25

Various Gaza

TRT: 1:26

:00-:33

WFP Trucks loading with food and entering Gaza from Kerem Shalom

Kerem Shalom/Gaza

Shot: 19Jan25

:33-1:07

SOT: Antoine Renard, WFP Palestine Country Director(English):

“You can see it behind me. We have now goods coming. We can make sure that 1.1 million people that are on food crisis can get the right assistance with the fact that now, no looting when we were coming from the crossing. We hope that in the next coming days, weeks, we will have the same security. Our staff will be safe. The population will be safe. They are able to go back to where they belong and we will be able to serve them and follow them with what needs to be a long lasting ceasefire.”

WFP Warehouse, Khan Younis

Shot: 19Jan25

1:07-1:26

Gazans Celebrating Ceasefire

Deir AlBalah

Shot: 19Jan25