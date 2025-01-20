3 Israelis handed by Hamas as the first phase says of the ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) The Palestinian resistance group Hamas handed three Israeli seizures to the Red Cross on Sunday in the first stage of a ceasefire and detainees exchange arrangement.



The three seizures were handed by Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, at Saraya Square in the middle of Gaza City, in line with an Anadolu journalist.



The Israeli military approved that it was informed by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that the three seizures— Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher — had been handed.



The stated that the three female seizures are currently in the hands of its troops in Gaza following they were taken by the Red Cross.



In accordance with Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the three released seizures are in good health.



A huge number of Qassam individuals and their vehicles gathered in the middle of Gaza City through the handover operation, in line with an Anadolu journalist.



