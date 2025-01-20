US President-Elect Says Ban On Tiktok May Be Postponed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President-elect Donald has announced that he plans to sign an executive order postponing the ban on the TikTok social network on inauguration day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by D. Trump on his social network, Truth Social.

"I urge companies not to allow TikTok to be shut down. On Monday, I will sign an executive order to extend the period before the legislative ban takes effect. This will allow us to reach an agreement to protect our national security interests," he wrote.

The president-elect added that he would like the United States to "own" 50% of the social network as part of a joint venture.

"So we're going to save TikTok, keep it in safe hands, and let it have a voice," Trump said.