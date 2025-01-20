US President-Elect Says Ban On Tiktok May Be Postponed
1/20/2025 12:05:28 AM
US President-elect Donald trump has announced that he plans to
sign an executive order postponing the ban on the TikTok social
network on inauguration day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared
by D. Trump on his social network, Truth Social.
"I urge companies not to allow TikTok to be shut down. On
Monday, I will sign an executive order to extend the period before
the legislative ban takes effect. This will allow us to reach an
agreement to protect our national security interests," he
wrote.
The president-elect added that he would like the United States
to "own" 50% of the social network as part of a joint venture.
"So we're going to save TikTok, keep it in safe hands, and let
it have a voice," Trump said.
