Airlines Oppose UK ETA Price Hike

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 19January 2025 (Geneva)

-

The International Air Association (IATA) opposes the UK Home Office proposal to increase the costs of UK Electronic Authorizations (ETAs) by 60% to GBP 16. Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, commented as follows:

“Proposing to increase ETA costs just a week after the system was introduced is bewildering. If implemented it would be a self-inflicted blow to the UK's competitiveness. In November the laid out plans to increase arrivals by 30% to reach 50 million annually by 2030 in pursuit of tourism's economic benefits. Gouging these travelers with a 60% increase in the ETA is a very bad start. The added cost would come on top of the Air Passenger Duty (ADP)-the biggest travel tax in the world-which itself will increase again in April. And let's not forget that travelers have choice and the EU's ETIAS to visit Europe will be far better value-costing about a third as much as this proposed pricing and lasting a year longer.

It's time for the UK government to see the big picture. It has everything to gain by making the UK a more cost-competitive travel destination-including the substantial tax revenues that travelers generate. It makes no sense to discourage visitors with high costs even before they set foot in the country.”

UK aviation and tourism supports 1.6 million jobs currently, providing USD 160.7 billion to the UK's GDP. Please see the IATA

Value of Air Transport to the United Kingdom

study for further details.