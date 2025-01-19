(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 470 ), a global cybersecurity leader, has announced that it was named a Customer's Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms. According to Gartner, "Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs) are a unified and tightly integrated set of security and compliance capabilities designed to protect cloud-native infrastructure and applications."



Rachel Jin, Chief Enterprise Platform Officer at Trend: "Organizations have been grappling with a proliferation of security tools that fail to provide unified risk visibility, comprehensive protection for multi-cloud environments, and effective detection and response capabilities for hybrid clouds. That's why we're delighted to be named one of just four Customer's Choice for CNAPP, with a 'willingness to recommend' customer rating of 96% based on 81 reviews submitted as of December 2024 on Gartner Peer Insights for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms market. We believe this recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences to help address the most pressing challenges in today's dynamic and complex infrastructure landscape."



Trend averaged a 4.7-star rating from customer reviews, three-quarters (72%) of which were five-star reviews and 27% four-star. It scored particularly highly in Product Capabilities (4.7) and Sales Experience (4.7) based on 81 reviews submitted as of December 2024.



Today's businesses are leveraging cloud-native application in ever-greater numbers to drive competitive advantage, but too often cybersecurity solutions are still playing catch up.



Siloed point solutions lack automation, create security gaps for risk to thrive in, and exacerbate friction between security and developer teams caused by time-to-market pressures.



Trend Vision OneTM – Cloud Security offers a modern approach to CNAPP for customers. The centralized platform enables deep visibility into risks, preventative measures such as runtime protection, and rapid response actions designed to minimize exposure.



By combining these capabilities in a single platform, organizations can remove developer-security friction, enhance compliance, and continuously mitigate risk in the cloud, through features such as:





Cloud misconfiguration checks for open Amazon S3 buckets, databases and network ports

Runtime monitoring and protection of cloud workloads such as instances and containers

Automated detection of vulnerabilities within containers, virtual machines (VMs) or serverless functions

Exposure scanning for CVEs, secrets, sensitive data and malware

Infrastructure as code (IaC) and container image scanning enable early risk detection, allowing issues to be addressed before deployment to production.

Agentless scanning capabilities identify risks, vulnerabilities, and threats in workloads where deploying agents is not possible.

File security scanning detects and prevents any malicious files from being uploaded to critical cloud-native applications

Cloud detection and response (CDR) correlates telemetry from workloads, applications, and cloud logs to provide security teams with real-time visibility into suspicious activities in cloud accounts

Data security posture management (DSPM) helps identify sensitive information and correlates it with predictive attack paths, enabling organizations to prioritize the most critical risk based on their most valuable assets Cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) continuously monitors permissions and identity activities to prevent unauthorized access and potential lateral movements within cloud accounts

