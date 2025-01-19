Ukraine Has Capacity, Capabilities To Produce Own Missile Complexes - Cinc

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has the capacity and capabilities to create its own missile complexes and air defense systems.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko, Ukrinform reports.

"We have the capacity and capabilities, and work is underway to build our own domestic air defense complex. I hope that the time is not far off when we will have such a complex... I hope that in terms of its features, it will be no worse than the Patriot," said Syrskyi.

CinCon deep strikes targeting Russian defense industry: Enemy artillery pressure halves

Also, according to the top commander, Ukraine has set up the production of missiles for certain air defense systems.

"We are aware of producers that have successfully advanced in this direction and have actually completed the full production cycle of these missiles," Syrskyi said.

He added that this process is under the president's“constant control”.

However, as Syrskyi noted, Western weapons remain dominant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine downs 33, 311 attack drones in past week - Zelensky

"I'd say that, in fact, Western weapons dominate now. This applies to both artillery and armored vehicles, multiple types of weapons," Syrskyi said.

He added that more weapons are needed, so the Ukrainian defense industry should "gain the momentum that we need."

"We must rely on ourselves," Syrskyi said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, CinC Syrskyi said Ukraine currently has no tools to effectively intercept Russia's intermediate-range ballistic missiles Russia refers to as Oreshnik but the General Staff is exploring ways to obtain such capabilities.