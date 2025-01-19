Russian Army Size Grows By 140,000 In Past Year - Ukraine's Cinc

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past year, Russia has increased the number of its by 140,000.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is constantly increasing the number of its divisions. Over the past year alone, the enemy's grouping has increased by 140,000," Syrskyi said.

Ukraine's top commander on Kursk raid: Unprecedented case

As the top commander noted, this is about the grouping of the Russian armed forces, without taking into account the number of North Korean troops, national guardsmen, and other components employed in offensive operations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi says North Korean forces use outdated Soviet tactics, obsolete for modern-day military operations, but they may still pose a problem given their numbers and motivation.