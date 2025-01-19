Gaza Ceasefire Came Into Effect Yesterday But Zionists Still Conducted Artillery And Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect yesterday, after more than 15 months of deadly, barbaric strikes.

Israeli regime's Prime Minister, announced the beginning of the ceasefire in a statement, after Hamas released the names of the first three female hostages set to be freed.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, was scheduled to go into effect at 0830 a.m. (0630 GMT), yesterday. However, Netanyahu ordered the military to continue the assault, vowing not to cease fighting until Hamas provided the list of hostages.

In a statement, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the deal, but said, the delay of providing the list was due to technical reasons.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Zionist military said, it conducted artillery and airstrikes in several locations across Gaza. Palestinian health authorities reported, at least eight more Palestinian people were murdered in the attacks.– NNN-MA'AN

